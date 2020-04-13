Arkansas Governor Defends Statewide Home Stay Orders As “Success”

“If we have to do more, we will do more,” the Republican governor told CNN’s Jake Tapper on “The State of the Union”. “So it’s always an option on the table if we have to take shelter there. But right now, what we’re doing is proving to be a success, this targeted approach.”
Hutchinson said he doesn’t think Arkansas should issue a statewide order due to its sparsely populated population. He highlighted his actions by declaring a public emergency when Arkansas had its first confirmed case of coronavirus, closing down state schools and increasing testing.
“We have masks and social distancing and the people of Arkansas have embraced this. It gives you success,” said Hutchinson, adding later, “We want to take a long-term approach and you’re not going to just win by a lock. “
When asked if other states had made a mistake in issuing residence orders, Hutchinson replied, “Not at all. It simply reflects the flexibility that a state needs. I applaud New Jersey and New York. They must have really locked. “
Hutchinson announced on March 11 that Arkansas had its first confirmed case of coronavirus.
With only 80 hospitalizations among the 8,000 hospital beds available, Hutchinson told CNN that the state “was breaking this trend line” of projected deaths from Covid-19 and “at least flat”, if not at the top of the case .
“There is a lot of hope and optimism at Easter, that our difficult period is behind and that we will improve,” said the governor.
This story has been updated with additional details.
CNN’s Allison Flexner contributed to this report.
Source —–> http://rss.cnn.com/~r/rss/edition_us/~3/QHTM0JgZKME/index.html