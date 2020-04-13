Arkansas Governor Defends Statewide Home Stay Orders As “Success”

“If we have to do more, we will do more,” the Republican governor told CNN’s Jake Tapper on “The State of the Union”. “So it’s always an option on the table if we have to take shelter there. But right now, what we’re doing is proving to be a success, this targeted approach.”

Arkansas is one of the few states led by the GOP that has not issued home stay orders for its residents, which the majority of American states have implemented to slow the spread of coronavirus

Hutchinson said he doesn’t think Arkansas should issue a statewide order due to its sparsely populated population. He highlighted his actions by declaring a public emergency when Arkansas had its first confirmed case of coronavirus, closing down state schools and increasing testing.

“We have masks and social distancing and the people of Arkansas have embraced this. It gives you success,” said Hutchinson, adding later, “We want to take a long-term approach and you’re not going to just win by a lock. “

When asked if other states had made a mistake in issuing residence orders, Hutchinson replied, “Not at all. It simply reflects the flexibility that a state needs. I applaud New Jersey and New York. They must have really locked. “ Hutchinson announced on March 11 that Arkansas had its first confirmed case of coronavirus. Sunday morning the state currently has over 1,200 cases and at least 25 deaths, according to a count from Johns Hopkins University. With only 80 hospitalizations among the 8,000 hospital beds available, Hutchinson told CNN that the state “was breaking this trend line” of projected deaths from Covid-19 and “at least flat”, if not at the top of the case . “There is a lot of hope and optimism at Easter, that our difficult period is behind and that we will improve,” said the governor. An influential model from the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington School of Medicine is monitoring the coronavirus pandemic in the United States. The IHME model now predicts that the peak of daily deaths in Arkansas will be in late April. According to a CNN count, more than 97% of the American population is the subject of an order of stay at home or refuge on the spot. Along with Arkansas, six other states Iowa, North Dakota, Nebraska, South Dakota, Utah and Wyoming do not have home stay orders statewide. All states have made strong recommendations for social distancing, and at least half have some degree of restrictive measures, often because mayors or county officials have made local decisions. President Donald Trump said he did not believe that a national order was necessary, preferring to leave the decision to the governors. “So we talked about quarantine … it was just something very heavy, very difficult to apply and something we didn’t want to do,” said Trump. said in March. This story has been updated with additional details.

CNN’s Allison Flexner contributed to this report.

