Andrea Bocelli’s Easter concert has more than 26 million YouTube views

Andrea Bocelli’s concert in an empty Milan Duomo has had more than 26 million views since its live broadcast on Easter Sunday, Fox News confirmed on Monday.

The concert, titled “Music for Hope”, was presented for the first time on the opera singer’s YouTube channel, and is the # 1 trend video on the online platform. Bocelli’s participation was voluntary, Universal Music confirmed. The ongoing coronavirus pandemic has kept millions of people out of churches.

“I will cherish the emotion of this deep and unprecedented experience, of this Holy Easter that this emergency made painful, but at the same time even more fruitful, which will remain among my dearest memories of all time,” said the tenor Italian. Fox News in a statement.

“This feeling of being alone at the same time – as we are all in the presence of the Most High – but of expressing the voice of prayer with millions of voices, deeply impressed and moved me,” he said. for follow-up. “Love is a gift. Sinking it is the main purpose of life itself. And I find myself indebted to life.

“My gratitude goes to all those who made this possible, the city of Milan and the Duomo, and to all those who accepted the invitation and joined a planetary embrace, receiving this blessing from heaven that gives us courage, confidence, optimism, in the certainty of our faith.

The Duomo, which is the cathedral church of Milan, is closed to the public due to the coronavirus pandemic. Bocelli previously told the Associated Press that he did not view his performance as a concert, but rather as a “prayer.”

“I received this invitation from the mayor of Milan and the authorities of the church and of course I answered yes,” he said. “I am very happy to do that. Besides, it is not a performance. It is not a concert. It is only a prayer. I will go there to pray, and I would like to to think that everyone who listens to me can pray with me. “

Bocelli, who was accompanied by organist Emanuele Vianelli, designed and arranged a special ensemble for the event and included sacred songs such as “Ave Maria” and “Sancta Maria”.

The international Grammy-nominated star also gave back and helped communities through the Andrea Bocelli Foundation (ABF), which also launched a GoFundMe fundraiser to help hospitals buy the necessary equipment.

“We are trying to raise funds and provide all the tools necessary for this crisis,” he told the media.

Italy has more than 135,000 confirmed cases and more than 16,500 deaths attributed to the COVID-19 epidemic. The European country is still under control.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.