Andrea Bocelli sings in a deserted Duomo di Milano

On Sunday, the 61-year-old tenor – blind from the age of 12 – sent an Easter message to millions of people around the world with his concert “Music for Hope” by the historic Duomo cathedral in Milan.

Dressed in a three-piece suit and a black bow tie, he performed sacred works such as “Ave Maria” by Bach and “Sancta Maria” by Pietro Mascagni in front of a single microphone for the virtual concert.

Prior to the special, Bocelli said he hopes to bring millions of people together, regardless of faith.

“The day we celebrate confidence in a life that triumphs, I am honored and happy to respond ‘If’ at the invitation of the City and the Duomo of Milan,” said the star in a message played like the camera. panning the empty benches of the cathedral and the deserted streets of the city.

“I believe in the power to pray together. I believe in Christian Easter, the universal symbol of rebirth that everyone, whether a believer or not, really needs right now. “Thanks to the music broadcast live, bringing together millions of hands joined all over the world, we will be in our arms the beating heart of this injured Earth,” he added. Bocelli was accompanied only by the organist of the cathedral, Emanuele Vianelli, because the Duomo, like many monuments, is closed to the public because of the coronavirus pandemic. Hollywood actor Hugh Jackman was one of the many viewers moved by the performance. Sharing a snapshot of the tenor’s song, he wrote about Twitter : “From the bottom of my heart, thank you @andreabocelliofficial. A great gift and exactly what we needed. #Amazinggrace #happyeaster.” The special concert, without audience, organized at the invitation of the mayor of Milan and the Veneranda Fabbrica del Duomo, was broadcast live on Bocelli’s YouTube channel. The money raised during the concert will help provide emergency hospital resources, such as protective equipment for medical personnel. Italy has been one of the countries hardest hit by the coronavirus pandemic, with more than 156,000 cases of Covid-19 and 19,899 deaths, according to figures from Johns Hopkins University.



