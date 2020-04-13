Andrea Bocelli sings “Hope” for Easter with a coronovirus message

Andrea Bocelli was not going to let a pandemic stop him from helping to give hope on Easter Sunday.

Invited by the city of Milan, the Italian opera star broadcast a solo performance on YouTube – “Andrea Bocelli: Music for Hope” – from the city’s main cathedral, the Duomo di Milano, this morning.

Showing the breathtaking view of the city, the introduction to the video carried Bocelli’s Easter message, also a reference to the epidemic of coronoavirus which ravaged his country and weighs on most of the world.

“I believe in the power to pray together. I believe in Christian Easter, a universal symbol of rebirth which everyone, whether believer or not, really needs right now. “

Andrea Bocelli outside the Duomo di Milano. (Luca Rossetti / Sugar SRL / Decca Records)

In a statement, Bocelli expressed how emotional it was in terms of not only vacation but also the state of the world during this crisis.

“I will cherish the emotion of this unprecedented and profound experience, of this Holy Easter that this emergency made painful, but at the same time even more fruitful, which will remain among my dearest memories of all time. This feeling of being alone at the same time – as we are all in the presence of the Most High – but of expressing the voice of prayer with millions of voices, deeply impressed and moved me. “

Supported only by organist Emanuele Vianelli in the empty cathedral, Bocelli went through a program that included performances from “Panis Angelicus”, “Ave Maria”, “Sancta Maria”, “Amazing Grace” and other selections.

Images of other world monuments such as the Eiffel Tower, as well as the Duomo itself – the seat of the Archbishop of Milan, currently Archbishop Mario Delpini – were also part of the presentation.

Sure the YouTube page, there is also a link to the Andrea Bocelli Foundation (ABF) GoFundMe campaign which aims to help hospitals buy the equipment they need to protect local medical staff.