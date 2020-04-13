Andrea Bocelli on his performance “Amazing Grace”, the power of music

Andrea Bocelli on his performance "Amazing Grace", the power of music

The acclaimed singer and songwriter Andrea Bocelli performed “Amazing Grace” and other spiritual songs in an Easter prayer at the Duomo in Milan on Sunday. The Italian tenor sang without an audience, in accordance with government regulations on social distancing. Over 25 million people around the world watched the performance on YouTube. Bocelli joins “CBS This Morning” to discuss the impact that music can have during the coronavirus pandemic.

Source —–> https://www.cbsnews.com/video/andrea-bocelli-on-his-amazing-grace-performance-the-power-of-music/

