Amazon stops taking new online grocery buyers and puts them on a waiting list

Amazon is putting new grocery delivery customers on a wait list as it grapples with “unprecedented” demand for the service, the ecommerce company said on Sunday. The company is also shortening shopping hours at certain Whole Foods stores to give workers more time to process online orders.

“We are temporarily asking new delivery and pickup customers in Amazon’s whole fresh market to sign up for an invitation to use online grocery delivery and pickup,” Amazon said about of his business. Blog, adding that this would attract new customers and increase capacity each week.

Amazon also said it would “adjust the hours of operation for selected Whole Foods stores to focus exclusively on fulfilling online grocery orders during this period.”

Boxed grocery delivery start-up sees demand rise during pandemic

The e-commerce giant said there is a growing demand for its delivery services as many Americans stay at home to curb the spread of the coronavirus. To meet this challenge, the company has offbeat some of his warehouse workers at Whole Foods and raised workers’ wages. It also hiring 100,000 additional workers in the past three weeks, and announced Monday plans to hire an additional 75,000.

Coronavirus: the race for the answer ›

More in Coronavirus: the race to respond



Despite these measures, grocery delivery is so demanded that many buyers have complained that they are unable to schedule a time for food delivery. To resolve the problem, Amazon said it would introduce a feature in the coming weeks that would allow online shoppers to “wait in line” for a delivery window, he said.