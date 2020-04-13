Amazon puts new food delivery customers on wait list

Amazon said in a blog post that it recently increased order capacity by 60% in the past few weeks and added more. It is still not enough to meet the demand of millions of Amazon Prime subscribers.
Other changes that Amazon will implement in the coming weeks include giving delivery customers “virtual online space” to shop so that the business can distribute demand.
Amazon also said it added a collection to around 70 new Whole Foods stores, bringing its total to more than 150 stores. In the United States, approximately 480 Whole Foods stores are open. Amazon is also adjusting the hours of operation at certain Whole Foods stores so that employees can use the reduced shopping hours to fulfill online orders.
In addition, a Los Angeles area store built for Amazon’s new grocery concept has been converted to a warehouse to process online orders.
Amazon doesn’t split Whole Foods sales, but physical store revenues – which also include Amazon Go stores without a cashier, Amazon bookstores, and Amazon Four-Star – fell 3% in Amazon’s last quarter by compared to a year ago. Amazon blamed an accounting change and a timing change for the downside.
Correction: an earlier version of this story misidentified the brand of the Los Angeles store that was converted to a warehouse.
Source —–> http://rss.cnn.com/~r/rss/cnn_latest/~3/5vz_nEK7_fk/index.html