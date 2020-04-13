Amazon puts new food delivery customers on wait list

Amazon AMZN (( Buyers wishing to order through Whole Food or Amazon Fresh have recently found it nearly impossible to find an open delivery or pickup location. From Monday,said that new customers who want to use these services should “sign up for an invitation” to help them manage the demand crash.

Amazon said in a blog post that it recently increased order capacity by 60% in the past few weeks and added more. It is still not enough to meet the demand of millions of Amazon Prime subscribers.

Other changes that Amazon will implement in the coming weeks include giving delivery customers “virtual online space” to shop so that the business can distribute demand.

Amazon also said it added a collection to around 70 new Whole Foods stores, bringing its total to more than 150 stores. In the United States, approximately 480 Whole Foods stores are open. Amazon is also adjusting the hours of operation at certain Whole Foods stores so that employees can use the reduced shopping hours to fulfill online orders.