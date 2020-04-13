Amazon puts new food delivery customers on wait list

Buyers wishing to order through Whole Food or Amazon Fresh have recently found it nearly impossible to find an open delivery or pickup location. From Monday, Amazon ((AMZN) said that new customers who want to use these services should “sign up for an invitation” to help them manage the demand crash.

Amazon said in a blog post that it recently increased order capacity by 60% in the past few weeks and added more. It is still not enough to meet the demand of millions of Amazon Prime subscribers.

Other changes that Amazon will implement in the coming weeks include giving delivery customers “virtual online space” to shop so that the business can distribute demand.

Amazon also said it added a collection to around 70 new Whole Foods stores, bringing its total to more than 150 stores. In the United States, approximately 480 Whole Foods stores are open. Amazon is also adjusting the hours of operation at certain Whole Foods stores so that employees can use the reduced shopping hours to fulfill online orders.

In addition, a Los Angeles area store built for Amazon’s new grocery concept has been converted to a warehouse to process online orders.

Most of the grocery store’s competitors have implemented similar measures, including Walmart, Kroger ((KR), Costco ((COST) and Target ((TGT).
Amazon bought Whole Foods for $ 13.7 billion in 2017. Amazon has is struggling with his grocery strategy and failed to significantly increase its share of the US food industry by $ 830 billion.
Whole Foods and Amazon together control 4% of the grocery market, according to a Cowen estimate. Walmart ((WMT), by comparison, controls a leading industry by 21%.

Amazon doesn’t split Whole Foods sales, but physical store revenues – which also include Amazon Go stores without a cashier, Amazon bookstores, and Amazon Four-Star – fell 3% in Amazon’s last quarter by compared to a year ago. Amazon blamed an accounting change and a timing change for the downside.

Correction: an earlier version of this story misidentified the brand of the Los Angeles store that was converted to a warehouse.

Source —–> http://rss.cnn.com/~r/rss/cnn_latest/~3/5vz_nEK7_fk/index.html

