Almost 30% of Americans think the coronavirus was made in a laboratory, according to a Pew survey

The latest public opinion poll shows that misinformation around the virus is still current, although fact-checkers and public health officials are working hard to dispel it and save American lives.

In total, 23% of adults surveyed said they believed the virus was created intentionally. This is almost certainly not true, according to genetic detectives who are studying the origins of the virus.

And 43% – a plurality, but not an overwhelming majority – said the virus probably appeared naturally. This is probably the truth, according to virus experts.

Its origin is debatable, but it was not manufactured in the laboratory There is still a lot we don’t know about the coronavirus pandemic, but virus experts agree on one element of its original story: the virus probably originated from a bat, not from ‘a Chinese laboratory. Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses that mainly infect animals. Some, like Covid-19 and SARS before it, “jump the species barrier” and make humans sick too. This seems to be the case with Covid-19. In early February, Chinese researchers published an article in Nature – a leading scientific review – which concluded that “2019-nCoV is 96% identical at the level of the whole genome to a bat coronavirus”. The once widely held belief that the virus came from a Chinese wet market is also being debated: while some virus experts told CNN earlier this month that market hygienic conditions made it a prime reason to ” zoonotic overflow “, an article published in the Lancet shows that a third of the first 41 patients had no contact with the wet market, including the first confirmed patient. Although at least one virus expert has not ruled out the idea that the virus was created in a laboratory, CNN could not independently verify these claims, and Chinese and Western scientists have denied it. Many times. A pandemic of disinformation Previous pandemics had not happened at a time when information flowed faster than a virus. The Covid-19 pandemic has given way to what the World Health Organization has called an “infodemia” – inaccurate information about the virus, its origin and spread is flooding social media, and unsophisticated algorithms have pushed these superficial theories into the public consciousness. . Take the plot that 5G networks are somehow linked to the coronavirus. It started as a marginal theory among New Agers and QAnon followers. Soon, he ended up on the celebrity Instagram accounts, and Twitter posted at least two demystifying “moments.” Twitter and other social networking apps are shrinking as a result. WhatsApp, a Facebook-owned messaging service, limits the number of times a message can be sent to a user in order to prevent conspiracies from infiltrating multiple groups at once. Social media services now display buffers at the top of search pages to alert users to misinformation. It remains to be seen whether this will be enough to change minds and potentially save lives.

Source —–> https://www.cnn.com/2020/04/13/us/coronavirus-made-in-lab-poll-trnd/index.html