Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez signals her willingness to support Biden

She told The Times that a Biden gathering with her could be a possibility, but noted that she had never spoken to the former vice president. “I’m not trying to use a needle as a way of scoring or scoring points. I want to win. And I want to make sure we win widely.”

Ocasio-Cortez described the 2020 primary as “much less painful and nasty and heavy than it was in 2016”, seeming to open the door to the potential of a more fluid unification process between the progressive and moderate wings of the left.

Ocasio-Cortez also said that the party unification process should be “uncomfortable for everyone involved – this is how you know it works”.

“And if Biden only does things he is comfortable with, it’s not enough,” she told The Times.

Instead of “throwing the party’s progressive wing a few bones,” Ocasio-Cortez says the conversation should be about “how we can win.”

“I think people understand that there are limits to what Biden will do and it is understandable – he did not run as a progressive candidate,” she told the newspaper. “But, at the bare minimum, we should aspire to be better than we have been before. And I just don’t know if this message of” let’s get back to the way things were “will work for people to which things were really bad. “

Ocasio-Cortez also said that she had reported Biden’s underperformance among Latinos and young people as a model who needed attention.

The congresswoman also targeted Biden’s new policy proposal to lower the Medicare eligibility age to 60, saying it was “almost insulting”.

The Biden campaign announced the new Medicare proposal last week, as well as a proposal to cancel student debt for low-income, middle-class families attending public colleges and universities and historically black colleges and universities ( HBCU), like an olive branch to Sanders. supporters.