Al Mena Shriners clown comforts residents of nursing homes

OLD HICKORY, Tenn. (WTVF) – For weeks, Tennessee nursing homes have been closed to visitors due to the coronavirus. This is why a group of Shriner stopped at the Life Care Center in Old Hickory Village, to cheer up a few days of residents by clowning. “Put a frown upside down, and that’s what we’re trying to do,” clown Butter Bean told us.

The group, known to have stacked everything in one car, had to take several for social distancing. It’s a spectacle that literally stopped traffic on a busy Old Hickory boulevard. “We just had the impression that today would be a good day to really clown for some of these seniors,” said Charlie “Hot Rod” Jackson.

Normally, their shows have more of a personal touch, but not in this socially distant world. “We all make sure people stay within six feet of each other or better and we don’t hire anyone. No handshake,” said Captain Jim “Snips” Lee.

For many residents, this was their first glimpse of anyone who does not work inside the facility. “I give them all a little inspiration that there is hope before that and we will not be locked up forever,” said Hot Rod.

Although it was often a one-way conversation or a serenade through a resident’s window, the reactions were stronger than words could ever have been. “This is what this is about here. This is what this is about,” said Butter Bean, just after a resident gave him a smile and a laugh.

Because sometimes, no matter what you say, it’s just the fact that you care enough to introduce yourself. Or in this case, clown around. “You know there are doctors and nurses who heal the body, but we are here to heal the soul today,” said Snips.

If you would like to contact the Al Mena clowns, visit their website. https://www.almenahshriners.org/clowns