Abortion Conflict Triggers Whiplash For Texas Abortion Clinics

Abortion providers say women are camping in clinic parking lots following new guidelines on social distancing while lawyers are leading the battle in court. A woman filed a statement detailing how, after her appointment was canceled due to the trial, she was forced to travel 780 miles to obtain an abortion. She crossed state borders – even though health officials are encouraging people to stop traveling – because she was unsure of the length of the trial.

Texas says the move was necessary to preserve essential personal protective equipment while the state faces an unprecedented health crisis.

The claimants, represented by the Planned Parenthood Federation of America and the Center for Reproductive Rights, went to court. As things stand, the decree may remain in force, except if it applies to patients who will have exceeded the gestational age limit of the State on April 22, the day after the lifting of the decree.

In the petition to the Supreme Court, Planned Parenthood and the Center for Reproductive Rights ask the judges to allow women to have access to “medical abortions” which can be dispensed for up to 10 weeks of pregnancy in the state.

They note that medical abortion does not involve surgery. Instead, the patient takes two tablets. They say that no personal protective equipment is needed for such a procedure, which is often used in early pregnancy. However, if a patient is forced to wait, she can only claim a surgical abortion that requires PPE.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton counters that the state is simply taking emergency public health measures to delay abortion procedures to alleviate a public health crisis.

“The latest forecasts suggest that the pandemic could peak in Texas in the coming weeks,” he said in documents tabled on April 10. “It makes the next few weeks essential to ensuring that Texas’ health care system is prepared for the worst.”

Clinics in Texas

Amy Hagstrom Miller, who runs abortion clinics in Texas, told CNN in an interview that her staff were front-line health care providers. They struggle with Covid-19, change the protocols, astound the number of people able to enter the building, and screen patients for symptoms of the virus.

At the same time, it fought against the State, which, according to it, is taking advantage of the pandemic in its quest to eventually and definitively roll back abortion rights.

Legal files in a lower court include a statement by “Jane Doe”, a 24-year-old student from Arlington, Texas, who said she used a pseudonym to protect her privacy.

In an affidavit, Doe said she was in training to become a high school teacher but had recently lost her part-time job waiting on the tables.

“Because of the Covid-19 epidemic, my restaurant announced it would be closed for eight weeks,” she said in an affidavit. The same week that she lost her job, Doe said that she learned that she was pregnant even though she had used a contraceptive. In the file, she stated that she chose to have an abortion.

“The coronavirus made the headlines, but I didn’t panic about having an appointment before I started calling abortion clinics,” she wrote. “It was then that I realized it would be difficult to be seen in a timely manner,” she said in her statement.

Finally, on March 20, she said that she had an appointment in Fort Worth, Texas, and that she went to the clinic alone because her partner had been excluded because of social distancing rules. In the file, she said that she waited in a parking lot for two hours before being allowed to enter the building.

She was told that she was eligible for a medical abortion and that she could return after the state-mandated 24-hour waiting period. She had a follow-up appointment for March 24. But the clinic called just before the appointment to cancel.

“The staff member told me that Governor Greg Abbott had stopped all abortions in the state, saying that medical supplies should be kept for other patients,” she said in court.

She and her partner looked for options in Oklahoma, New Mexico, and Colorado. She got into her car with a friend and drove to Denver for 12 hours.

She said she stayed in an Airbnb, wiping the surfaces with a disinfectant fearing contamination by Covid-19.

When she arrived, she said that she had received the first of a two-pill protocol at the clinic and was sent home with the second pill. She turned around to go home by car, she said, because the clinic recommended that she take the second pill 24 to 30 hours after taking the first pill. She stated in the file that she did not want to take breaks or rest “because I was afraid of having my abortion in the car”.

“Obviously, if this pregnancy had not been a factor, I would not be traveling during a pandemic,” she said on file and added, “I had to drive across the country , stop at dirty gas stations, stay an unknown house, just to get health care. ”

Hagstrom Miller said the irony is that medical abortions do not require essential PPE because no surgery is involved.

“The only reason we cannot provide medical abortion is because of the political views of this administration; it is not because we have used PPE, not because of the pandemic,” he said. she declared.

In court records, Paxton disputed that medical abortions do not require PPE.

“Respondents say medical abortion uses little PPE, but again all PPE is valuable at the moment,” said Paxton, adding that medical abortions may require surgery, which requires PPE.

“In addition to the required face-to-face interactions, medical abortion consumes PPE, as necessary for ultrasounds, surgery, and hospital visits and admissions,” he said. .

“A small delay in all elective procedures now means a greater chance that Texas will emerge from this pandemic with minimal loss of life,” said Paxton in the brief. “But everyone has to do their part,” he said.