A state-of-the-art model predicts almost no coronavirus deaths this summer. Is it possible?

Not a single person will die in the next month and a half, according to the model, which predicts until August.

But experts say it’s unlikely – if not impossible.

According to Dr. Christopher Murray, director of the institute that built the model, “the underlying assumption is that something will be put in place – I don’t think it’s social distancing – that will reduce the risk to a almost zero resurgence. “

The model, he said, expects social distancing does not last until the end of May, by which time the worst of the American outbreak should be over. “We make this strong assumption that there is no risk of reintroduction after the end of the first wave, but it could happen,” he said.

Aggressive measures – such as mass screening, testing, and contact tracing – could protect against re-introduction of the virus from another state or country, according to a FAQ from the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington, who built the model.

But to outside experts, this underlying assumption seems to be wishful thinking.

“Unfortunately, there is no way that such a check can occur by the summer,” said Bill Hanage, professor of epidemiology at Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health.

“Even at the best of times, we assume that there will be surges and we will have to remain extremely vigilant,” he said.

Speaking to CNN last week, Dr. Ashish Jha, director of the Harvard Global Health Institute, echoed this view. He said the model basically assumes that no one will die this summer, “that the epidemic will in some respects be at least over in the coming months.”

But it is not realistic, he said. “We know this is not true. We know the number of cases will continue. The virus will not go away.”

Jha said he feared the model “underestimates what’s going on after the next few weeks”, but, he said, “we can cross our fingers.”

Hanage, for his part, said that aggressive measures will always be necessary – even if they cannot completely stop the virus.

“Once we get past the first wave,” he said, “we will have to take a close look at our actions and put in place a smart set of things we can do to maintain our health care systems, prevent a another wave and allow the economy to start again. “

Every community will need this type of “defensive shield” to isolate cases and prevent major epidemics, said Dr. David Nabarro, World Health Organization special envoy to Covid-19, in an interview with ” NBC Meet the Press “on Sunday.

However, Nabarro said his agency believes the new coronavirus “is going to be a virus that tracks down the human race for quite a long time”, until a vaccine is developed.

Contradictory statements about how the model actually works

In interviews last week, representatives from IHME – the institute behind the model – offered conflicting accounts of how the projections actually work and why the model predicts almost no deaths this summer.

Each model is based on two things: data and assumptions. The IHME model is based in particular on the trajectory of the pandemic in other countries – such as Italy and China – and assumes that the United States will follow a similar trend.

In essence, it uses these past experiences to predict the future, refining its projections as more data arrives from the United States and abroad.

According to the home page of the model, the IHME is also based on another hypothesis: “total social distancing until May 2020”.

But prior language on the institute’s website – which has since been deleted – said the analysis “assumes continuous social distancing until the end of the modeled period (August 4, 2020)”.

This is an important difference: if few people are allowed to go out during the summer, this explains why few deaths would occur.

A professor of the institute, Ali Mokdad, confirmed to CNN on Wednesday that the previous language was correct. “We assume that the measures will remain in place until the end of the pandemic (until August),” he said in an email.

A spokesperson for the institute, Amelia Apfel, told CNN on Tuesday that “we do not foresee how the curve would change if social distancing was lifted before August 4”.

But in a call Thursday night, Murray, the director of the institute, offered another story, saying the model assumes that other measures – not social distancing – will be enough to prevent any resurgence of the virus.

Asked about the gap, he replied that he could not speak on behalf of the others and that he would return to CNN.

Later that evening, the IHME sent a statement to CNN saying that the model assumes that social distancing is adopted “until the epidemic, in its current phase, reaches the point where deaths are less than 0.3 per million “.

The institute added: “Based on our latest projections, we expect social distancing measures to be in place until the end of May.” Future versions of the model, said the IHME, will need to analyze other strategies after social distancing.

Experts abroad are also skeptical

Last week, the institute released projections of coronavirus for a variety of European countries, including the United Kingdom. But experts quickly pushed back the forecasts, which have since changed dramatically.

The model originally estimated that 66,000 people would die from a coronavirus in the UK in early August. But on Sunday, the IHME had reduced these estimates to around 37,500 deaths, with no deaths expected after May 31.

“Personally, I think the model is pretty useless,” said Keith Neal, emeritus professor of epidemiology of infectious diseases at the University of Nottingham.

He said he had only looked at the UK data, but added that “very clearly, any model that had to be revised quickly in four or five days was clearly not suitable for the UK”.

Assuming the model that countries will be able to prevent any resurgence of the virus, Neal said that “I don’t think we will get to zero transmission, even if we maintain our social distances”.

On its website, the IHME indicates that “our forecasts of zero deaths in July and August assume that appropriate measures are put in place to protect against the reintroduction of COVID-19 from another state or country”.

But David Spiegelhalter, president of the University of Cambridge’s Winton Center for Risk and Evidence Communication, said bluntly: “This seems like a huge assumption and probably unrealistic.”

The model has projections for the summer, but was initially adapted to the peak of the virus

Dr. Deborah Birx, White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator, has repeatedly cited the IHME model at press conferences, and journalists have often asked officials about it.

But although the model was forecasting for the summer, it was originally designed project health care needs during the first wave of the virus – especially at its peak, when resources are tightest.

“These predictions have been developed to help hospitals and health systems prepare for the surge in COVID-19 patients in the coming weeks,” according to a FAQ on the model’s website.

“I think the IHME model is very useful and, obviously, it has driven a lot of public health policy and response planning,” said surgeon and health policy researcher Dr. Thomas Tsai at Brigham and Women’s Hospital and Harvard TH Chan School of Public Health.

It is important to realize, said Tsai, that “this is still only a model of what the world might look like. And there are many parameters that the best models cannot take into account.”

There may be a recurrence of cases over the summer or fall, he said, but when it comes to IHME analysis, “we also need to keep in mind which objective, which objective he modeled “.

Murray, the director of the IHME, told CNN that “we really focused on modeling this first wave, and when we started modeling, I think we didn’t really know – and when we built the [visualization] tool, we didn’t really know – when it would be done. “

If people interpret zero chance of resurgence, he said, “it’s not okay, because it would be a second wave, and we should probably clarify that.”

But Murray said that “the way we thought or thought about it is that no one will want to have a second wave.”

This means that “we will find some kind of policies that will be based on testing, contact tracing and quarantine and border control – these four elements to mitigate the risk of a second wave,” he said. .

Asked about conflicting statements about the model’s underlying assumptions, which lead to almost no deaths this summer, Murray said: “This is the part we need to come together and make sure that we communicate clearly.

“I think we should probably stop showing July and August in the tool for that reason, that’s for sure.”