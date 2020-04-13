A starry sky emerges as coronavirus blockages clear the air

by April 13, 2020 world
Europeans see clear night sky after blockages reduce air and light pollution

“As much of the world comes to a standstill in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, people who are locked out have looked up to notice a brighter and sparkling night sky. In Europe, the absence of most cars and the closure of stadiums, stores and offices has led to lower air pollution and revealed impressive stars that many people in suburban and urban areas could never have seen otherwise. Roxana Saberi speaks to astronomers who find comfort in the night sky in the midst of the current crisis.

Source —–> https://www.cbsnews.com/video/starry-skies-emerge-as-coronavirus-lockdowns-clear-the-air/

