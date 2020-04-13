A special `` Sesame Street '', a solo performance by Andrea Bocelli and other flashes of good news in the midst of the pandemic

Inspiration. Creativity. Signs of hope. This is what we need at a time like this … So every week I make a list of donations, contributions, good deeds and good ideas from the world of media and technology. Here is the last list:

– A “home team of Oscar, Tony and Emmy winners” established a streaming Passover event called “Saturday Night Seder”. He has Student over $ 2 million for the CDC Foundation …

– The leaders of most of DC’s biggest press brands have come together to run advertisements for the Capital Area Food Bank. Participants included WaPo, Washingtonian, Axios, The Atlantic, Politico, NBC4, ABC7 and CQ Roll Call …

– Earlier this month, Bill Grueskin asked, “What is the first sentence of the best novel to be written on this epidemic?” Here is “some of the funniest, scariest, most eloquent and heartbreaking answers …”

– Many artistic places offer performances recorded online. The Metropolitan Opera said “Hundreds of thousands of people connect to our free performance streams daily …”

— The Broadway World website full of home shows from legends and Broadway ensembles …

– Texas Monthly product Bedtime stories starring some of the magazine’s best longtime writers. A magazine official says the series features “some of our best longtime writers reading – aloud and from their homes – their acclaimed works, then posting the videos on Instagram …”

– “Can you play our song?” Creative movement of “CBS Sunday Morning:” The show “invites viewers to save a version from our Abblasen theme song on any instrument … “

– ABC correspondent James Longman changed his Twitter handle to “James GOOD NEWS Longman”, signifying his new rhythm …

This THR gallery shows how movie theater marquees are reassigned to “tell the public to stay indoors and” at home “while the coronavirus continues to spread …”

– A family in Ontario, Canada has recreated the iconic opening sequence of “The Simpsons” – complete “with Maggie beeped through a supermarket checkout, and Homer at work at the power plant.” The BBC has the video here …

– The first episode of Showtime’s “Tooning Out the News”, produced by Stephen Colbert, Chris Licht, RJ Fried and Tim Luecke, is streaming for free on YouTube …

Microcredit for journalists (and by journalists)

“If you are a professional journalist who has been laid off, put on leave, or whose salary has been reduced by your news agency and who is in urgent need of assistance, you can request an interest-free loan of $ 500, to be repaid in one year. The money will come only from fellow journalists. “This is the idea behind this microcredit program for journalists.

Robert Faturechi, Ryan Gabrielson and Topher Sanders of ProPublica and Sisi Wei of OpenNews organize the effort during their free time. As of Friday, they had raised “over $ 60,000 in verified pledges”, which resulted in “at least 120 loans totaling $ 500 each”. More soon. Details here …

“Hold the line”

Actor Idris Elba, on the mend after his fight with Covid-19, is the narrator of this “Don’t Quit” message from the BBC.