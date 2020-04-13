A grocer who died from a coronavirus started dating her husband 22 years ago at Easter

Vitalina Williams, 59, died of a coronavirus on April 4, said her husband. She worked as a cashier at the Market Basket grocery store in Salem, Massachusetts, and was also employed at Walmart in Lynn. Vitalina is among the growing number of grocery workers in the United States who have become infected and died from coronavirus-related causes.

Vitalina arrived in the United States in the late 1990s from Guatemala to help support her loved ones in Central America and for her own economic progress, her family said. She had no underlying conditions of which her family was aware, said her husband.

“I have never seen anyone more loving, more open, happier than she is,” Williams told CNN. “I never deserved it, but I always wanted to strive to deserve it.” She loved flowers, especially orchids, and she and Williams enjoyed cooking together. For Vitalina, said Williams, it was a joy to send gifts to her siblings and nieces in Guatemala.

Williams last saw his wife when she was ventilated in a hospital bed. For added comfort, her husband brought a teddy bear that he had given her as a gift at their date, said Williams. Because Vitalina was pious, Williams asked a priest to administer his last rites – the prayers made before death. “After I left, they (the hospital) would stop all (vital) support and let her die,” he said.

Williams said that telling others about her was therapeutic, helping her through a difficult time. He also works in a market basket, but in Danvers, and hopes to return to work soon to continue to earn a living and regain a certain sense of normalcy. He has been self-isolating for two weeks at home and has not been tested. He worries about how Vitalina got the coronavirus. “I got it and gave it to her?” He asked. “It’s a horrible thought to think about.” Workers on the front lines of coronavirus Employees of grocery stores and associates of stores across the United States fell ill, some dying from the coronavirus. Their generally low-wage jobs put them in close daily contact with others. In Maryland, a Giant Food store employee who suffered from cerebral palsy died just over a week ago after contracting a coronavirus. Workers at a Chicago-area Walmart also died recently from a coronavirus. Grocery stores, retail chains and warehouses are struggling to find a way to protect their millions of workers. Some grocery chains have announced protective measures, such as installing Plexiglas shields at counters and cash registers, and designating shopping hours only for seniors and other high-risk customers. Vitalina has worked at Salem Market Basket for 11 years, said company spokesperson Justine Griffin. She last worked on the site on March 26, Griffin said, adding that two other associates from the Salem store tested positive for the coronavirus and went into quarantine, as did their close contacts. “The loss of Vitalina is a tragedy for our entire Market Basket family,” said Griffin. “Our thoughts are with her husband Dave, who is also a member of our Market Basket family. We offer support to her family and colleagues during this difficult time. We have made counseling services available to all colleagues or family members in need. “ Vitalina’s family crying over 3,000 miles away While her husband and friends in Massachusetts mourn the loss of Vitalina, her family in Guatemala does the same from afar. Vitalina was one of 10 siblings from a poor Mayan family, her brother Romeo Jiatz told CNN. She was about 12 years older and acted like a mother figure as he was the youngest of the siblings. “She protected me, she dressed me, she bathed me,” said Jiatz in Spanish. “She has always supported my mother and our brothers and sisters economically as well.” Vitalina was the godmother of her three children. As a woman, Jiatz noted, Vitalina faced additional barriers to caring for her family while studying and starting work to earn money for the family at the age of 12. One of his goals while emigrating to the United States was to help his family in the city of Tecpán, in Guatemala. When Vitalina left more than two decades ago, Jiatz remembers that his older sister said to his brothers and sisters, “Look, we have to fight for a different life because all that we have left in Guatemala is is poverty. ” Even as the pandemic invaded the United States, Vitalina continued to work. “The people who have to be life threatening right now, like Vitalina, are the ones who absolutely need this income,” said Jiatz. “It shows that there are two extremely unequal worlds.” Once Vitalina became an American citizen, said Jiatz, she would return home to Guatemala each year for a month’s stay. The family was eagerly awaiting his arrival – and they always managed to bring gifts for everyone, even small things like candy or clothes. The last time Jiatz saw his sister was January 31 in Guatemala, when he remembers that they had lunch together on his birthday. “She was so nice to me, as she always has been.” When Vitalina’s husband informed Jiatz that Vitalina was unlikely to survive, her family was in shock. “I couldn’t believe it, I really couldn’t believe it,” he said. Jiatz hopes to travel to the United States after the pandemic has subsided to recover Vitalina’s remains and return them to Guatemala. “There is so much pain among us, brothers and sisters,” said Jiatz. “Her wish was always to instill in us the same energy that she should continue to persevere in life.” Correction: An earlier title on this story incorrectly stated that Vitalina Williams died at Easter. She died on April 4.

Source —–> https://www.cnn.com/2020/04/13/us/couple-coronavirus-easter-died/index.html