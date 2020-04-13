97-year-old great-grandmother becomes Brazil’s oldest coronavirus survivor

A 97-year-old Brazilian woman apparently did not receive the note that the coronavirus is particularly dangerous in the elderly.

Gina Dal Colleto, who was hospitalized with COVID-19 on April 1, made a triumphant discharge Sunday from Vila Nova Star Hospital in Sao Paulo – becoming the country’s oldest person hard hit to survive the disease, said reported Reuters.

The only survivor of an Italian family with 11 siblings, the nonagenarian – who has six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren – lived alone in the port city of Santos, Rede D’Or São Luiz, which controls the hospital, said in a statement.

“Even with almost a century of life, Gina has a very active routine and enjoys walking, shopping and cooking,” the statement said, adding that she was put on oxygen during her intensive care.

Brazil recorded 22,169 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 1,223 deaths on Sunday, the newspaper said.

President Jair Bolsonaro, who called the deadly virus a “little cold”, did not appreciate the social distancing measures imposed by state governors and even his own health officials – and called for a restart economy.

But the quarantined Brazilians respected his position by hitting pots and pans to protest against his handling of the epidemic.