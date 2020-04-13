64-year-old Frenchman ejected from fighter plane in flight

(CNN) – A surprise company exit to an air base caused such stress to a 64-year-old Frenchman that he threw himself from a fighter plane, seizing the eject button in panic and tumbling in the sky over France before landing in a field.

The man had been surprised by employees of his company, who had organized him a Dassault Rafale B jet trip as a treat.

But they apparently didn’t know their colleague as well as they thought they did. Once the man arrived at Saint-Dizier Air Force Base in northeastern France and realized what his colleagues had arranged, he began to feel extremely stressed, according to an accident report d rather remarkable aviation of a French government agency.

Investigators discovered that the unnamed man had never expressed a desire to fly in a fighter jet and had no experience in military aviation.

And thanks to a watch he wore that could measure his heart rate, investigators noticed that “his heart was in the middle of a tachycardia” before the flight, with a recorded heart rate ranging from 136 to 142 beats per minute.

But the man crossed the route, joining a training exercise on three planes as a passenger. Rafale B is used by the French Air Force, and has a maximum speed of nearly 1,400 kilometers per hour (870 miles per hour).

An image of the report, which details the man’s surprise ejection. Civil Aviation Safety Investigation and Analysis Office

When the aircraft was 2,500 feet above the ground and the pilot began to climb, the passenger panicked and looked for something to hold on to.

Unfortunately, that something was the ejection seat button – and the 64-year-old man flew out of the fighter plane.

To make matters worse, he had not securely attached his helmet, which flew into the air.

Fortunately, the man avoided serious injuries after falling to the ground in a field near the German border.

The investigators concluded that the error was due to an involuntary reflex, caused by stress and the sudden movement of the jet.

The pilot was not ejected and managed to land the aircraft safely, despite minor facial injuries during the test.

The passenger, meanwhile, was taken to a nearby hospital after the flight.