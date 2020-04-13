12-year-old geography fan stranded at home for his birthday completed a world map with the help of Twitter

The aspiring geographer, known for his love for reading and analyzing maps, usually celebrates his birthday with a father-son adventure, such as golfing or at an amusement park in Houston, Texas.

But because of the coronavirus pandemic, this was not possible this year. Her father, Jody Smith, therefore found something more special. He turned to Twitter with a single request.

“This is my son, Brandon”, Smith tweeted the Saturday. “Today is his 12th birthday. I can’t give him the party he deserves, but Brandon loves geography. He would love you to do a RT or answer where you are so he can mark it on his card.”

Smith said he expected only a handful of responses, but the tweet ended up going viral. By Saturday afternoon, “Brandon” had become a hot topic on Twitter.

“Brandon really, really likes geography and maps,” Smith told CNN. “So I thought maybe I could reach out to Twitter and get 50 or 100 people from the US and Canada, maybe from the UK. I didn’t expect that. ‘it explodes. “ Instead, thousands of people from around the world responded with their locations and even photos. Twitter users from as far away as Jamaica and India have responded. Even some notable accounts – including the Toronto Blue Jays and the governor of Edinburgh Castle in Scotland – joined the party. Whenever a person responded with a new location, Brandon marked their map with a dot – usually without looking at a reference, with the exception of the more exotic locations with which he was unfamiliar. Among his favorite responses was a live video from a scientist in Antarctica. When asked what he thought of the answers, Brandon timidly told CNN that he was “very excited”. Smith had more to say, “It was so refreshing because everyone is stuck at home and there isn’t much to do, so maybe the time was right and people were just looking something positive to put together. It was extremely positive. “ As for the progress of the card, Brandon will continue to fill it as long as people keep responding.



