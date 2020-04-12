You kill us if you haven’t seen the beloved baseball movie ‘The Sandlot’

While the coronavirus is shutting down every day, we will bring you a recommendation from The Post’s Peter Botte for a sports movie, TV show, or book that may have been before your time or has slipped from a one way or another between the cracks in your reading / reading history.

Le Sandlot (1993)

Classroom: PG

Diffusion: Amazon Prime

A few Twitter followers – and even a colleague from the Post – have cheered me on for the past few days, noting my dislike for some of the children’s targeted entries in the baseball genre, as if I were trying to delegitimize their memories. childhood or something.

The nostalgic “The Sandlot”, however, is a tale of adulthood in this category that is fully endorsable – unlike cheesy and wacky movies such as “Rookie of the Year” or “Little Big League”. (The Bad News Bears, by the way, also speaks of a team of children, but certainly not entirely intended for children, and I absolutely worship him too).

Written, directed and narrated by David Mickey Evans, “The Sandlot” easily turns out to be my 27-year-old son’s favorite film about the national pastime, an entirely enjoyable and shareable tale about family relationships and the memories that bind them together. children growing up in American neighborhoods.

Located in the early 1960s, “The Sandlot” is apparently a shy, non-athletic boy named Scotty Smalls, who moves with his mother and stepfather to a suburb of California. He forces himself to learn the game to integrate with the children of the region at a time when we were outside all day with your friends was in fact expected and preferable to video games and organized meetings.

Karen Allen (“Animal House”, “Raiders of the Lost Ark”), Denis Leary (“Rescue Me”) and James Earl Jones (“Field of Dreams”, and yes, the voice of Darth Vader) ensure the presence of adults .

But it was the group of friends with names like Squints, Benny the Jet and Ham Porter (aka The Great Hambino) – and their quest to recover a lost ball signed Babe Ruth of Jones’ giant dog, “The Beast” – form the center and soul of this fun ride for the whole family.

The classic YouTube-like recitation of Ruth’s different nicknames – The Sultan of Swat! The Colossus of Clout! The great Bambeeeeeeeeeno! – even was redone by Brett Gardner, CC Sabathia and a group of Yankees teammates in 2015.

Note citation: “You are killing me, Smalls!” A Ham Porter exasperated, several times, to Scotty Smalls in “The Sandlot”.

Boot blows: 4.3 out of 5