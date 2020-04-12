WWE employee tests positive for coronavirus and live broadcasts resume

WWE has its first case of coronavirus.

The company confirmed that a WWE employee “tested positive for COVID-19”. According to the professional wrestling sheet, the person is a talent on screen, but not a member of the WWE list.

“We believe this case poses a low risk to WWE talent and staff, as the individual and a roommate became symptomatic in the days following exposure to two people working in acute health care in the evening of March 26, after the WWE television production on a closed set. was already over, “said WWE in a statement. “The employee has had no contact with anyone in WWE since he was exposed to these two people, is doing well and has fully recovered.”

The employee, according to Pro Wrestling Sheet, went out to dinner with friends after WWE completed his recordings – including WrestleMania 36 – and was quarantined immediately after being tested.

The news comes after WWE confirmed plans to restart fanless live recording next week after weeks of recording the shows in advance on closed trays.

“Monday Night Raw” and “Friday Night SmackDown” will be broadcast from the WWE Performance Center and “NXT” will be installed at its usual location at Full Sail University, according to ESPN. The two locations are in the Orlando, Florida area, and the state is currently under a governor Ron DeSantis home stay order which runs until April 30. Only essential companies are supposed to remain open with the order in force.

“We believe it is now more important than ever to provide people with a diversion from these difficult times,” said WWE in a statement. “We produce content on a closed set with only essential staff present by following the appropriate guidelines while taking extra precautions to ensure the health and well-being of our interpreters and staff.” As a brand that has been woven into the fabric of society, WWE and its Superstars bring families together and offer a sense of hope, determination and persistence. “

When filming in the weeks leading up to WrestleMania 36, ​​WWE had implemented a number of precautions against coronaviruses, including taking the temperature of each person before entering the Performance Center and practicing social distancing in behind the scenes, but it does not test employees’ COVID-19 when they arrive.

Roman Reigns, who battled leukemia and is immunocompromised, withdrew from WrestleMania 36 due to health concerns. The decision would have been made after The Miz realized that the recording was not feeling well. The Miz did not work WrestleMania 36.

WWE resumes recording with much of the rest of the professional wrestling world on hiatus and after UFC has been urged by California Governor Gavin Newsom, ESPN and Disney to cancel UFC 249 and ultimately suspend all events.

All Elite Wrestling, which broadcasts “Dynamite” on TNT on Wednesday, is said to have recorded enough video footage for weeks on closed sets in Florida and Georgia. Impact Wrestling has scheduled fanless recordings for Skyline Studios in Nashville this week in hopes of getting 6-8 weeks for television on its weekly show on AXS TV, according to PW Insider.