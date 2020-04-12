Why New York was so badly affected by coronavirus (opinion)

The total of 181,026 cases in the state, as of April 11, is higher than that of Spain (161,852 cases) and Italy (152,271), countries whose population is much larger than New York.
Why does New York appear to have an epidemic different from most other parts of the country?
Is the reason simply the size and density of the population? New York is by far the most populous city in the country, with more than 8 million inhabitants, twice as much as Los Angeles. But New York also has eight or nine times more cases than any other city – so what’s the point? No other city or county has a fraction of the New York cases.
A caution about the numbers: counting cases and mortality rates is difficult because most counts are done by county or borough or parish rather than by city, and the city of residence may differ from the city of diagnosis or of deceased. Even so, New York City is off the charts.
The high number of cases and rates likely stems from a modest amount of each explanation above – plus the fact that the epidemic lasted a week or two in New York longer than many other places. A more mature epidemic is always a larger epidemic.
More worrying is the high death rate in New York. As has been well documented, this is due in part to the tragic crash of the city’s hospitals. We will never know how many people have died as a result of the country’s inept preparation for the pandemic, but the impact has certainly been, and still is, substantial.
Yet a death rate of around 6% is quite high, although most countries, especially in Western Europe, have seen their death rates increase as the pandemic continues. As patients who have resisted for weeks have started to die and the rate of new cases has slowed, this tends to tip the proportion of fatal cases.
Unfortunately, the most likely explanation for the high death rate, however, is the chronically inadequate health care provided to minorities and the poor throughout New York City, as in the rest of the country. New York City and New York State have published only the distribution by race of cases and deaths, as well as by postal code, a proxy for poverty rates. It is clear that serious illnesses are not evenly distributed between race and ethnicity.
This disparity is probably the result of several factors. Comorbid conditions, such as hypertension and diabetes, are strongly associated with the death of Covid-19 and are more common in black and Hispanic communities. But what causes high rates of poorly controlled hypertension and diabetes? Lack of proper health care. People who cannot easily find good health care for reasons of money, time, place or trust may be more likely to stay at home undiagnosed and spread the virus – as well as to experience potentially fatal delays in diagnosis and treatment.
The explanation is the same for New York as for Italy, New Orleans and probably Iran: the virus exploits weaknesses in health and health care, whether it is old age or comorbidity or access to care.
Hopefully, the Covid-19 pandemic will force us to honestly take into account the many shortcomings that have been revealed and to develop a fair and forward-thinking approach that allows doctors and nurses to care for those in need. Failure to do so will only further obscure the memory of those who have died and the hearts of those who remain.
Source —–> http://rss.cnn.com/~r/rss/cnn_latest/~3/uw-Ot-5peWw/index.html