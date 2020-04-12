Why New York was so badly affected by coronavirus (opinion)

The total of 181,026 cases in the state, as of April 11, is higher than that of Spain (161,852 cases) and Italy (152,271), countries whose population is much larger than New York.

Why does New York appear to have an epidemic different from most other parts of the country?

Is the reason simply the size and density of the population? New York is by far the most populous city in the country, with more than 8 million inhabitants, twice as much as Los Angeles. But New York also has eight or nine times more cases than any other city – so what’s the point? No other city or county has a fraction of the New York cases.

A caution about the numbers: counting cases and mortality rates is difficult because most counts are done by county or borough or parish rather than by city, and the city of residence may differ from the city of diagnosis or of deceased. Even so, New York City is off the charts.

And the density of the population? Covid-19 spreads more easily when people are gathered – in churches or cruise ships, at outdoor events like concerts or Mardi Gras, or perhaps in small apartments with multiple roommates or large families. New York’s population density , or about 27,000 inhabitants per square kilometer, is by far the highest in the country, although it is nowhere at the top of the cities of the world. Many cities – in Asia for example – have a density of almost 40,000 inhabitants per square mile.

The explanation of density may explain part of the difference, but not all. New York’s densest district is Manhattan, while relatively sprawling Queens ranks fourth out of five. But Queens has more than twice the number of cases and twice as many cases as Manhattan.

Maybe it’s because so many tests are going on in New York. If you test more, you find more, and if you find more, you test even more. It is likely that more tests, and more tests per population, are performed in New York than elsewhere in the United States, and that the rate in New York compares favorably with countries with aggressive testing programs, such as the Iceland and South Korea and Germany, but comparative information is sketchy. The separation between testing by public and private laboratories has made accurate tracking almost impossible, despite the heroic efforts of groups such as Covidtracking.com Worldometers , and Our world in data.

In addition, the current advice – stay home if you are sick but stable and not be tested – introduces additional uncertainty. This is pale compared to the obvious evidence of death at home probably due to Covid-19 but never diagnosed. So yes, New York probably tests at a faster rate than elsewhere and yes, it can contribute to the high number of cases, but we will never have an accurate picture.

The high number of cases and rates likely stems from a modest amount of each explanation above – plus the fact that the epidemic lasted a week or two in New York longer than many other places. A more mature epidemic is always a larger epidemic.

More worrying is the high death rate in New York. As has been well documented, this is due in part to the tragic crash of the city’s hospitals. We will never know how many people have died as a result of the country’s inept preparation for the pandemic, but the impact has certainly been, and still is, substantial.

Yet a death rate of around 6% is quite high, although most countries, especially in Western Europe, have seen their death rates increase as the pandemic continues. As patients who have resisted for weeks have started to die and the rate of new cases has slowed, this tends to tip the proportion of fatal cases.

Unfortunately, the most likely explanation for the high death rate, however, is the chronically inadequate health care provided to minorities and the poor throughout New York City, as in the rest of the country. New York City and New York State have published only the distribution by race of cases and deaths, as well as by postal code, a proxy for poverty rates. It is clear that serious illnesses are not evenly distributed between race and ethnicity.

Black and Hispanic New Yorkers make up 51% of the city’s population, but represent 62% of the deaths of Covid-19. They have twice as many deaths as whites, when adjusted for age. This is likely due to both a higher proportion of black and Hispanic New Yorkers diagnosed with serious illness and a higher death rate among those who are known to be infected.

This disparity is probably the result of several factors. Comorbid conditions, such as hypertension and diabetes, are strongly associated with the death of Covid-19 and are more common in black and Hispanic communities. But what causes high rates of poorly controlled hypertension and diabetes? Lack of proper health care. People who cannot easily find good health care for reasons of money, time, place or trust may be more likely to stay at home undiagnosed and spread the virus – as well as to experience potentially fatal delays in diagnosis and treatment.

The explanation is the same for New York as for Italy, New Orleans and probably Iran: the virus exploits weaknesses in health and health care, whether it is old age or comorbidity or access to care.

Hopefully, the Covid-19 pandemic will force us to honestly take into account the many shortcomings that have been revealed and to develop a fair and forward-thinking approach that allows doctors and nurses to care for those in need. Failure to do so will only further obscure the memory of those who have died and the hearts of those who remain.