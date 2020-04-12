Why a shorter MLB season won’t devalue the value of the first fantasy base

When the time is finally ripe for writing your fantastic baseball team and as you make your final preparations for the MLB 2020 season, there are a number of strategies to adjust.

The launch of the elite should become less of a priority with as many launchers who should launch a similar number of rounds. The high-end closings of good teams gain value in a shorter season. Expanded lists could mean even fewer batting for section players.

However, a draft note that remains intact regardless of the length of the season is the need to attack the first base position early. Otherwise, you could be in trouble.

There is no doubt that power is abundant these days. There were 58 major league hitters who hit more than 30 home circuits last season, and it was the unannounced twins who actually led the league in long balls.

But unlike in previous years, only 12 of these 58 were first base players, and among these 12, Max Muncy is best served in fantasy as the second base player, Dan Vogelbach is a borderline option and, unfortunately, we cannot count on Trey Mancini at the moment, while we are awaiting information on his state of health.

The names haven’t really changed at the position from year to year, so in addition to the lack of depth at the start, the average draft position (ADP) continues to increase for most, if not all of the players you have need or want for your team.

As of April 1, eight core players had an ADP in the top 100, which put them all out of play at the end of the eighth round in a 12-team league. Seven of these eight are actually off the board before the end of the sixth round and five before the fifth.

Can you get out of there while waiting for Round 11 to catch someone like Carlos Santana? Sure you can. Santana, Yuli Gurriel and Edwin Encarnacion are all considered mid-round selections. If you’re really cheeky, you can even wait for someone like Luke Voit or Christian Walker. The problem is that waiting for one of them could leave you with no one of value.

With the decline in ADP that we are witnessing in launchers, the attack is starting to be attacked more heavily than we have seen in recent years. Your elites such as Jacob deGrom and Gerrit Cole continue to be early game selections, but hurlers such as Aaron Nola, Lucas Giolito and Chris Paddack are witnessing a decline in the draft position, and these choices are now focused on the offensive prowess.

Yes, there is power in several places, but losing on a first base player can be difficult to climb in this truncated 2020 season. Take one while you can and don’t look back. You will thank yourself at the end of the year.

Howard Bender is vice president of operations and content manager at Fantasy-Alarm.com. Follow him on Twitter @rotobuzzguy and catch him on the award-winning Fantasy Alarm Radio Show on the SiriusXM fantasy sports channel on weekdays from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Go to FantasyAlarm.com for all of your fantastic baseball tips.