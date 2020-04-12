What you need to know about coronavirus on Sunday, April 12

As the balance sheet increases, many are asking what’s wrong.

Murray and his team have developed a coronavirus model that the White House uses to assess peak levels of cases. There is however a caveat: the model is based on the assumption that the United States maintains measures of social distancing until May. If states start lifting the restrictions sooner, the numbers “don’t look good,” said Murray.

YOU ASKED. WE ANSWERED

Q: After recovering from Covid-19, did people long-term immunity to the virus?

A: It is too early to be sure. But other coronaviruses, such as those that cause colds, may offer clues. With “common cold coronaviruses, you don’t actually have very long lasting immunity, so we don’t know the answer with that specific coronavirus,” said Dr. Celine Gounder, professor of infectious diseases at the University. from New York. Medicine School. “It will actually be one of the challenges in designing a vaccine – how do you make immunity last long enough to protect you?”

Over 50,000 people asked us questions about the epidemic.

WHAT’S IMPORTANT TODAY

A very different Easter Sunday

“Do not be afraid, do not give in to fear”, Pope Francis told the disciples today , as 1.2 billion Roman Catholics prepare to celebrate Easter Sunday in a very different way.

Public health experts urged people to stay home on Sunday, highlighting the encouraging signs of social distancing. But some churches have sworn to defy orders, forcing the authorities to take extraordinary measures.

Italian police have increased the lock checks over the weekend. In the United States, anyone attending a meeting today in Kentucky will need to quarantine for 14 days. And in a ruling made late yesterday, the Kansas Supreme Court banned mass gatherings of 10 or more people.

“I woke up and I could neither taste nor smell”

In the absence of robust studies, doctors have anecdotally reported that the loss of feeling ability may be among the virus symptoms . But it is not yet known how widespread this symptom is and how long it lasts.

IRS files first wave of stimulus checks

The Internal Revenue Service released a initial wave of stimulus checks yesterday was part of the $ 2.2 trillion economic rescue plan that Congress approved in March.

I am the quarantine buffer between three generations of my family, all in one house

“My mind is always racing or in response: Do we have milk, does she have a fever, the dog needs a walk, where is Papa’s will, is ours updated, the time for a team meeting, maybe my throat hurts, Trump is talking in the Rose Garden, the charades on Zoom seem cool, Mama? Mama? Mama ?? !! ”

ON OUR RADAR

Football star Carli Lloyd says she had the best training of her career during the pandemic. There is nothing on her schedule, nothing to distract her from the improvement goal.

Interlocks are boring, Exhibit 1 987: To drive self-isolation, people around the world are get dressed to take out their trash.

Flight attendants licensed in Europe are retraining to help hospitals in the context of the coronavirus crisis. Airlines say cabin crew emergency medical training makes them a good fit for clinical support roles.

Wuhan, in China, is finally coming out of its coronavirus lockdown. For many residents, this means that they are finally allowed to bury their dead.

BEST TIPS