Wells Fargo Mortgage Offices in India Could Be a Dark Eye for the Bank

Wells Fargo’s sprawling back offices in India, struggling to process residential mortgage deals amid coronavirus blockage, could be the next dark eye for the third besieged US bank, lenders told The Post familiar with the mortgage.

The issue, they say, is a frozen funding pipeline of up to billions of dollars for a network of small independent American lenders.

“Wells’ back office in India is essentially closed, so it cannot check the boxes and process documents from the United States that it would normally process,” said a lender, a Wells client. “As a result, Wells does not clear loans for financing to US customers in its mortgage purchase transactions with the US lenders who issued the mortgages.”

With the closure of businesses and more than a billion people across India – including technical and operational staff in administrative offices of American businesses – sentenced to stay at home due to the coronavirus pandemic, the effects of training has an effect on Wells, observers say.

Under the current foreclosure, operational risk is clearly increased for US banks and companies with back offices in India, said bank analyst Odeon Capital Dick Bove.

Wells may be among the hardest hit, according to US lenders who are knowledgeable about the issue. Among other projects, the bank’s outpost in India is processing residential mortgage purchase agreements from Wells’ extensive network of correspondent banks in the United States, known as prime lenders, according to several of these bankers. Wells funds mortgage sales by these lenders to their customers soon after the ink is dry on the transactions.

“Most of the work generally done from India continues to be done from India, and we haven’t seen an impact on overall productivity,” Wells said in a statement.