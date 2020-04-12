Veterans Affairs Denies Reports of Mask Mask Shortages in Hospitals

CNN has neither independently obtained nor verified the memos.

The department has two weeks of face masks and is struggling to get more, as front-line health care providers are advised not to change masks when moving between patients, the Journal said.

But in a statement to CNN, Veterans Affairs spokeswoman Christina Noel backed down, saying that all VA employees who need PPE have it and that all of the VA facilities are properly equipped.

“The story of the Wall Street Journal that you are referring to is extremely misleading,” Noel said in a statement. “All VA employees who need PPE have it.”

“All VA facilities are equipped with essential items and supplies to manage coronavirus cases, and all VA employees have appropriate personal protective equipment (PPE), as directed by the CDC,” added Noel. CNN previously reported on an inspector general report published in late March which highlighted concerns about possible supply shortages to the VA, including a low stock of PPE. “At the time of this OIG inspection, school heads expressed concern about the supplies needed to test patients for COVID-19. They also acknowledged the low inventory of personal protective equipment for staff. and John D. Dingle VA Medical Center, Detroit, Michigan – have reported shortages of mechanical ventilators, “said the report. Of the 54 Veterans Organization Health Executives interviewed by investigators, 33 reported inadequate supplies / equipment. In response to these findings, the VA stated that it “is equipped with essential items and supplies to manage an influx of coronavirus cases and monitors the status of these items daily.” “VA coordinates with (Health and Social Services) regarding the prioritization of personal protective equipment by the VHA,” added the department.

