Ugandan President Rapper Releases Home Training Video

Move, Jane Fonda!

75-year-old Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni posted a home training video Thursday on Twitter to show Ugandans how to stay fit in confined spaces during the country’s coronavirus shutdown.

The video shows the septuagenarian, wearing a gray Nike tracksuit, running back and forth in his mansion before going down to do push-ups on a white towel.

“It’s good to go outside, outside when there is no problem,” said Museveni, a former soldier at the start of the video. “But when there is a need, you can go inside.”

The video came after Museveni complained of too many Ugandans exercising outdoors in crowded cities.

Uganda has so far recorded 53 cases of COVID-19 but no deaths.

Oil rich Uganda, according to Reuters, imposed some of the most severe restrictions in Africa to slow the spread of infection, including a curfew from dusk to dawn, the closure of non-essential businesses and the prohibition of all transport – private and public – without official authorization.

Museveni has ruled Uganda since 1986, although the country’s anger has recently exploded over corruption, patronage and the collapse of public services. In 2010, shortly before the election, he released a rap song called “you want another rap” for young voters.