Jack Nicklaus ‘improbable 1986 Masters victory surpassed the Post Survey of the greatest Masters of all time, but Tigers Woods’ 1997 victory was by far the second and got the green light from George Willis and Brett Cyrgalis . Here are their thoughts on Woods’ iconic victory:

George Willis

The 1997 Masters was my most memorable Masters because it was my first and the first green jacket won by Tiger Woods. Walking the Augusta National Masters course for the first time is a unique experience, even for someone who has covered the Super Bowls, Worlds Series, NBA Finals and other major golf tournaments.

Two things stand out this week. Torrential rain Wednesday afternoon drove everyone out of the way, but after the rain ended, Woods went out to finish his training round. There was no soul on the course, except Woods and his caddy. It was probably the last time I had a breathtaking view of Woods, now a 15-time winner.

His round of Saturday was simply spectacular, a 7-under 65 which gave him a nine-stroke lead before the final. His victory at age 21 ushered in a new era in golf and shattered some old stereotypes. It remains the most significant victory in the history of golf.

Brett Cyrgalis

When Tiger Woods threw an uppercut in the air after making his final putt at the 1997 Masters, the world of golf changed.

Woods not only became the most dominant figure in the game over the next two decades, but it also changed the way golf was played, the way it was played, and the way it was viewed by the public. At the same time, the activity of the game has also radically changed, the purses being increased tenfold.

The golf itself was a sight to behold. He was the longest hitter in the peloton – 25 meters. He never made three shots. He never reached more than 7 benchmarks in a par 4. He was the youngest Masters champion at 21, and he won by the biggest margin in the history of the major championship, 12 shots.

It was more than good. It was revolutionary. The world of golf would never be the same again.