Trump offers hope to worshipers in Easter Sunday message

President Trump offered his greetings on Easter Sunday as churches across the country held services in the absence of worshipers due to the coronavirus crisis – predicting that worshipers will soon be “back together”.

During Holy Week, Trump said, “We remember the resurrection of Jesus Christ.”

“But this Easter will be very different from the others because in many cases we will only be physically separated from our churches,” he said in a published video. on his Twitter page. “We will not be sitting next to each other, which we would like to be and will soon be again.”

“But right now, we are keeping the separation, we are getting rid of the plague,” the president continued.

Trump has declared that the country “wins the war” and that “we will be back together in churches side by side.”

“Celebrate. Bring the family together like no other. We have a lot to thank. Happy Easter,” he said.

Due to social distancing guidelines in place to stem the flow of coronavirus, many churches have broadcast their Easter services live.

Trump said he would use a laptop to watch Pastor Robert Jeffress hold services at his first Baptist church in Dallas.

President and First Lady Melania Trump also wished Americans a happy Easter in a White House statement that reflects the struggle of the Americans in the fight against the coronavirus epidemic.

“As our nation has faced the unique challenges posed by the coronavirus in the past few weeks, we have turned to God for advice, comfort and hope,” the statement said.

“Throughout this difficult period, we have witnessed the fundamental principles of Christianity – love, compassion and kindness – reflected in the many acts of courage, generosity and compassion of the American people.”