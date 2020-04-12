Trump declared major disaster in all 50 states at once, first time in history

President Trump published a major disaster Saturday for Wyoming, which means there is now such a declaration in all 50 states due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

It’s the first time that a president has declared a major disaster in all 50 states at once, according to the assistant press secretary Judd Deere.

The movement comes as confirmed cases of coronavirus reached at least 519,453 on Saturday afternoon. At least 20,701 people have died in the United States from the disease, more than Italy’s hard-hit death toll – and the number has doubled from 10,000 to more than 20,000 in just five days. Worldwide, confirmed cases have exceeded 1.75 million and more than 100,000 people have died.

Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon formally requested the statement Thursday in a letter to the president. The state had seen more than 200 cases of coronavirus at that time.

“Although Wyoming has not reached the dire situations of some states, this declaration will help us prepare and mobilize resources when we need them,” said Gordon.

The statements make federal funding available to state and local governments, as well as certain nonprofits, according to the White House. They can also help state governments coordinate with federal resources such as the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and the Corps of Army Engineers.

The virus is highly contagious, and authorities at various levels of government across the country have urged guidelines on social distancing or put in place household restrictions in an attempt to slow the spread.

Americans are urged to avoid close contact with each other, to maintain good hand washing hygiene and to avoid leaving their homes as much as possible.

Symptoms may include fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the Centers for Disease Control and prevention (CDC) – and their severity can range from mild to fatal.

But there are signs that the social distancing guidelines are helping, according to the president.

“Across the country, the number of new cases a day is flattening considerably, suggesting that we are close to the top and that our overall strategy is working,” President Trump said Friday during the White House coronavirus daily briefing. .

With an eye to the future, the president also said he officially convene an “Opening of our National Council” next week, made up of doctors and business leaders who will aim to help reopen the US economy, which has been beset by widespread social distancing.