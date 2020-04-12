This day in sport: Pete Richert’s record day at Dodger Stadium

Dodgers left-handed rookie Pete Richert tied three major league withdrawal records to date in 1962 when he had six consecutive hitters against the Cincinnati Reds at Dodger Stadium.

Richert, in relief of starter Stan Williams, withdrew Vada Pinson to complete the second run. In the third, he became the ninth pitcher to strike out four batters on a set (a third strike from Gordie Coleman moved away from wide receiver Johnny Roseboro). Tommy Harper was the sixth victim leading the fourth.

Richert also tied the line for a pitcher in a row in his first major league game.

The Lakers were scheduled to host the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday before the NBA season adjourned due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Lakers defeated Minnesota 142-125 on December 8 at the Staples Center. Anthony Davis led the way with 50 points.

In baseball, the Dodgers and the Angels would have concluded a three-game streak with day games, the Dodgers against the Washington Nationals at Dodger Stadium and the Angels as visitors to Detroit.

Here is an overview of the memorable matches and exceptional sports performances on this date:

1953 – Ben Hogan, 40, wins his second Masters with a five-stroke victory over Ed “Porky” Oliver. Hogan pauses before leaving when the morning rains give way to the afternoon sun. He drew a 33 on the back nine for a 69 in the final round and a tournament record of 14 under par 274.

1958 – Bob Pettit scored 50 points, which equaled a playoff record at the time, when the St. Louis Hawks defeated the Boston Celtics 110-109 in game 6 for the NBA title. Pettit’s follow-up shot 16 seconds from the end gives the Hawks the lead for good and their only NBA championship. It is the only time the Celtics have failed to win the title in 10 seasons.

1987 – Larry Mize makes a 140-foot chip shot that breaks Greg Norman’s heart at the Masters’ second hole for sudden death. Mize’s birdie at the final hole of the regulation put him in the playoffs with Norman and Seve Ballesteros, who was eliminated after the first additional hole.

1992 – Fred Couples wins the Masters by two shots to end a four-game winning streak for British golfers. Couples, who gets a huge break when his tee shot on par # 12 stops on the slope above Rae’s Creek, defeats Raymond Floyd, who was looking to become the oldest player to win a major at 49 years.

1997 – Allen Iverson of Philadelphia scores a career-high 50 points, his fourth straight game with at least 40, in a 125-118 loss to Cleveland. Iverson broke Wilt Chamberlain’s rookie record of three consecutive games of 40 or more, established during the 1959-60 season.

2000 – Karl Malone spends 2,000 points for the season in Utah Jazz’s 102-93 victory over the Clippers. This is the 12th time in 14 years of a career that Malone has reached the milestone – more than any other player in NBA history.

2007 – Kobe Bryant records his ninth 50-point performance of the season in the Lakers 118-110 loss to the Clippers. Bryant’s 50-point effort is the largest in a season since Chamberlain’s nine in the 1964-65 season.

2008 – The United States won the gold medal with its second world championship in women’s hockey, upsetting Canada 4-3 in Harbin, China, behind two goals from Natalie Darwitz. Finland beats Switzerland for the bronze medal.

Sources: The Times, Associated Press