They broke up 50 years ago. How the Beatles always bring joy in scary times (opinion)

They may have broken up 50 years ago, April 10, 1970. But the Beatles always help us come together, especially when we need it most.

There are obvious answers, starting with the music – a fabulous force that has evolved at a speed of revolution, ranging from the pop of the proto-boy group of “I Want to Hold Your Hand” in late 1963 to the psychedelics of “Sgt . Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band “over a period of 3.5 years.

Then there is the message, embodied in “All you need is love”.

And, of course, there is humor, born in earthy Liverpool and channeled into family movies from “A Hard Day’s Night” to “Yellow Submarine” which grew up on mom and pop, long hair and all.

That is true. But it represents something much bigger.

A musical heritage to share

The Beatles greatest gift was to give us something to share, a legacy to pass on, just like the stories and songs used to be. We did it with everything from vinyl records to eight-track tapes, to CDs, iTunes, Spotify and again to vinyl.

And we do it as much for ourselves as for our children.

Seeing and hearing the Beatles’ discovery through fresh eyes and ears is an affirmation of life and offers a sense of renewal. Dig a little deeper, and the group’s journey – struggles, triumphs, friendships, marriages, breakups and tragedies – is the path of life as a whole, filled with lessons that we will likely ignore and pitfalls that we will fall anyway because it is human nature.

And their story makes John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison and Ringo Starr even more human – and eternal – for us.

In a way, the face of pop culture from a turbulent decade that has bridged the generation gap has connected families over time.

You can see it in the Boomers who bring their children and grandchildren to concerts by McCartney and Ringo Starr, and flock to Cirque du Soleil’s spectacular “The Beatles LOVE”. You can see the flying fingers of children playing the video game The Beatles: Rock Band.

You can hear it in music: golden anniversary edition of “Abbey Road” last year reached No. 3 in the charts , almost 50 years after switching to No. 1.

Much to the wrath of British motorists, fans have tried for decades to recreate the cover of the iconic album showing the Beatles walking down the street outside their London recording studio.

It was both brilliant and sad that transportation officials recently took the opportunity to repaint the zebra crosswalk with London, like half the world, locked out.

Once again, the Beatles have found themselves a symbol of the evolution of time.

The Beatles stay here, there and everywhere

Starr postponed the spring tour this was to lead to his 80th birthday – the milestone that John Lennon would have reached in October. We have been without Lennon for almost 40 years, and George Harrison has been missing almost half the time.

However, last year’s charming film “Yesterday” added that it is impossible to imagine a world without the Beatles.

I was 3 years old when they broke up – and they have always been here, there and everywhere for me.

The woman who has now been my wife for almost 30 years and I have bonded with them. We raised our daughter as a Beatles baby and traveled in the footsteps of the group through Hamburg, London and Liverpool (and one day, we hope, in India).

The trip seems to be a sweet dream these days for the three of us, grateful to be in good health, to work and to come back together, with the soundtrack of our lives counterbalancing the endless ambulance sirens that moan in our neighborhood from Brooklyn.

So no, I can’t imagine my life without the Beatles. And I’m not the only one.

The first Saturday of each month, my wife, my daughter and I crowd in a small bar in the East Village of Manhattan with a few dozen others obsessed, some, like me, sling guitars. We play and sing the Beatles song for five hours – people of all generations and the whole universe, transported together.

Last week, we put the jam online. It was not quite the same thing, but we saw each other smiles and we got along.

When it was over, everyone said the same thing, “See you next month.” Whether in person or via Zoom, well, no one was ready to say.

But we will be back together, linked by a group that split up half a century ago, taking a sad song and making it better.