The tight end of Levine Toilolo brings a precious asset to the Giants

Levine Toilolo doesn’t know what it’s like to hoist the Vince Lombardi Trophy, but he does have an intimate knowledge of how a team meets to make it to a Super Bowl.

The big tight end didn’t do it once, but twice, playing in the Super Bowl LI with the Falcons and in Super Bowl LIV last season with the 49ers. Toilolo is 0-2 on the big stage. It hurts, but it does provide the Giants, his new team, with some expertise regarding what it takes to get this far.

“Each team in the league works hard and stuff like that,” said Toilolo recently. “For me, one of the biggest things I can certainly point out to the two successful teams was just the bond between the players and the teammates, and how close everyone was in the building. Not just player to player, but even players to coaches. Everyone was pretty tight.

“When you are able to build these relationships off the field and you can sort of come together and play for more than yourself.” You play for your brother next to you and for your coaches and stuff like that. It’s something that people can’t really see from the outside, just the kind of relationships you have and can build, and how it can really translate into the field. “

Giants can use whatever help they can find to find games of great importance. The retirement of Rhett Ellison, who battled concussion issues in 2019, created the need for an established NFL stretch with the ability to block, which is why Toilolo (pronounced Toy-lo -lo) was signed for a $ 6.2 million two-year contract. Contract. It is not a brand transaction – more than one signature that ticks a box regarding the requirements of the list.

In eight NFL seasons with the Falcons, Lions and 49ers, Toilolo has 97 receptions for 996 yards and eight touchdowns – akin to a decent or enjoyable year for George Kittle or Zach Ertz. In truth, it is unfair to group Loilolo into the tight elite group – even if he was the teammate of Ertz College at Stanford. Its most notable attribute is its size – specifically its height, which is 6 feet 8 inches. At 268 pounds, he’s a solid blocker, with 67 starts in the NFL in the regular season and five more in the playoffs.

Submit questions about your favorite New York teams to receive an answer in a future letter

Three of his uncles – Dan Saleaumua, Edwin Mulitalo and Joe Salave’a – played in the NFL.

With his new team, Toilolo should jump to the top of the tight depth table as a blocker. Evan Engram, who comes out of foot surgery, is the best passer in the position. Kaden Smith came strong when he made his NFL debut last season.

The Giants’ new coach, Joe Judge, came from a Patriots program that often involved several tight ends. Jason Garrett, the Giants’ new attacking coordinator, counted on Jason Witten with the Cowboys and had such dominant attacking lines that it was often not necessary to use very tight ends.

“I think for me being a little biased, I still think the tighter the ends on the pitch, the better,” said Toilolo. “I think the tight end position is unique in that you can have as many different body types and different athletes. You can ask them to do a wide range of things. Whether in the blocking game or in the receiving game.

“Even nowadays, you see tight ends lined up in the back field like a kind of fullback or H-back type. I always like to watch all the ends tight. You see them at different places in the offense. The game always changes, and it may not always be like that, but the game changes over time. It’s really a fun time to be a tight end. “