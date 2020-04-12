The superb victory of Jack Nicklaus in 1986 at the head of the survey of the best masters

Sports writers, by nature, are a cynical fate.

We are trained to be objective first and subjective second. For example, in most NFL games, shortly before kick-off, the media are told that there will be no press encouragement.

If this rule applied to golfers covering the 1986 Masters and there was a penalty for the violation, the entire Augusta National press corps this magical April Sunday – when Jack Nicklaus won his fifth green jacket at the age of 46 – would have been banned before having had the opportunity to write the thread of their respective stories.

Cultivated, intoxicating and cynical men – many of whom had covered some of the sport’s greatest stories – cried when Nicklaus won this Masters. Their tears ran down the keys of the typewriter and stained the blank pages on which these writers wrote their stories.

The heaviness of this scene, the mere meaning of it, is the reason why not only myself, but the majority of a panel of 22 prominent national golf writers and broadcasters The Post polled last week to ask which of the Post’s “Sweet 16 of Masters” the greatest master of all, and Nicklaus’ victory in 1986 was the clear winner.

Tiger Woods’ 1997 victory, which changed the game landscape as we knew it, was voted second best.

Woods’s “comeback for the ages” victory last year, his first Masters victory in 14 years and his first major in 11 years, came just behind in third place.

The 1975 Masters, with Nicklaus dismissing Johnny Miller and Tom Weiskopf in a dramatic final finale, finished fourth.

Phil Mickelson’s 2004 victory, his first major career championship and the first of three green jackets he won, finished fifth.

Greg Norman’s epic collapse in 1996, losing a six-stroke lead in the final against winner Nick Faldo, came sixth.

There were so many gems to choose from, and we got some thoughtful creative choices from our panelists. But it’s hard to argue that Jack in 1986 was everyone’s grandfather.

It was the golf version of the “Miracle on Ice”, except that this miracle occurred on emerald bentgrass greens. Cue the famous Jim Nantz call on CBS as Jack’s final putt dropped to the 72nd hole: “The bear is out of hibernation.”

“If there was a tournament you watched as a kid and remembered it was good,” said 2005 player champion Fred Funk one day.

“I remember watching this tournament at home and I just couldn’t believe what was going on,” said Phil Mickelson a few years ago. “I said to my mother, ‘Look what Jack is doing. I still think he was the greatest teacher of all time. It was great. “

Since then, Mickelson has won three, and I doubt his opinion has changed for the best Masters of all time.

Nicklaus remains the oldest Masters champion of all time and considers that the age of 46 in 1986 was very different from today.

His 65th final was the lowest score ever recorded by Nicklaus in his 45 Masters. He shot 7 under the last 10 holes.

Eight players – including stars in their respective awards such as Norman, Nick Price, Bernhard Langer and Seve Ballesteros – were ahead of him in the standings entering the final round.

It’s been six years since Nicklaus last won a major championship. In those six years before, he had won only twice.

If all that doesn’t tell you why 1986 was the best and most emblematic of the Masters, let us leave you the common thread in the history of the late Los Angeles Times columnist Jim Murray, one of the greatest never lived, writes the procedure:

“Well, we are all 20 years younger today.

“You still want Jack to win golf tournaments. The way you still want Ruth to get home runs, Rose to get hits, Dempsey to get knockouts, Koufax strikeouts and Mays steals balls at the close. ”

Let the cynics be damned. The same goes for the rules of “no encouragement in the press”.

The Post interviewed 22 national golf writers and broadcasters, asking them to name their top five masters of all time. Each vote for first place was worth five points, with four points for second place, three points for third place, two points for fourth place and one point for fifth place. Here are the results:

1. 1986 | Jack Nicklaus wins his sixth green jacket at 46

84 points

1st place votes: 10, 2nd: 7, 3rd: 2, 4th: 0, 5th: 0.

2. 1997 | Tiger Woods wins his first major and changes the world of golf forever

68 points

1st: 7, 2nd: 5, 3rd: 3, 4th: 2, 5th: 0.

3. 2019 | Tiger Wears Fifth Green Jacket at 43 After Multiple Back Surgery

62 points

1st: 3, 2nd: 7, 3rd: 5, 4th: 1, 5th: 2

4. 1975 | Nicklaus surpasses Johnny Miller and Tom Weiskopf in epic finale

24 points

1st: 1, 2nd: 1, 3rd: 3, 4th: 2, 5th: 2.

5. 2004 | Phil Mickelson wins his first major championship

24 points

1st: 0, 2nd: 0, 3rd: 4, 4th: 5, 5th: 2.

6. 1996 | Greg Norman collapses, loses 6 points ahead and Nick Faldo wins

20 points

1st: 1, 2nd: 0, 3rd: 1, 4th: 4, 5th: 4.

7. 1935 | Gene Sarazen’s double eagle pushes him to become the first player to win a career Grand Slam

12 points

1st: 0, 2nd: 2, 3rd: 0, 4th: 1, 5th: 0.

8. 1954 | Sam Snead wins his seventh and final major tournament, edging Ben Hogan in an 18-hole playoff

10 points

1st: 0, 2nd: 0, 3rd: 1, 4th: 3, 5th: 1

9. 2013 | Adam Scott becomes the first Aussie to win a green jacket

6 points

1st: 1, 2nd: 0, 3rd: 0, 4th: 0, 5th: 1.

10. 1958 | The first of Arnold Palmer’s four green jackets

4 points

1st: 0, 2nd: 1, 3rd: 0, 4th: 0, 5th: 0.

11t. 1995 | Ben Crenshaw buries his mentor, Harvey Penick the day before the tournament and wins his second green jacket

3 points

1st: 0, 2nd: 0, 3rd: 1, 4th: 0, 5th: 0.

11t. 1960 | Birdie-birdie finish gives Arnie his second jacket

3 points

1st: 0, 2nd: 0, 3rd: 1, 4th: 0, 5th: 0.

11t. 2005 | Woods, backed by iconic 16, dodges Chris DiMarco’s playoff game

3 points

1st: 0, 2nd: 0, 3rd: 1, 4th: 0 5th: 0

11t. 1980 | Seve Ballesteros, playing the role of Tiger before there was a Tiger, had a 10-stroke lead with nine holes to play

3 points

1st: 0, 2nd: 0, 3rd: 0, 4th: 0, 5th: 0.

12. 1987 | Augusta native Larry Mize stuns Greg Norman with miracle playoff play

2 points

1st: 0, 2nd: 0, 3rd: 0, 4th: 0, 5th: 2.

13. 2001 | Woods completes “Tiger Slam” by winning fourth major in a row

1 point

1st: 0, 2nd: 0, 3rd: 0, 4th: 0, 5th: 1.

The pollsters:

Mark Cannizzaro, New York Post

Brett Cyrgalis, New York Post

George Willis, New York Post

Jim Nantz, CBS Sports

Steve Sands, Golf Channel

Damon Hack, Golf Channel

Ian O’Connor, ESPN

Bob Harig, ESPN

Doug Ferguson, Associated Press

Evin Priest, Australian Associated Press

Hank Gola, retired (formerly from The Post)

Sam Weinman, Golf Digest

Tom Callahan, Golf Digest

John Huggan, Golf Digest

Michael Bamberger, Golf Magazine, Golf.com

Gerry Dulac, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Ron Green Jr., Global Golf Post

Scott Michaux, formerly of the Augusta Chronicle

John Boyette, formerly of the Augusta Chronicle

Art Spander, formerly of San Francisco Chronicle

Jimmy Roberts, NBC-Sports TV

Cameron Morfit, PGATour.com