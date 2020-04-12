The story of Bob Wolff’s crazy shirt that I’ve been waiting for years to tell

The opportunity is finally striking.

I’ve been waiting for the opportunity to write – or transcribe – this story since July 2017, when Rick Wolff told it during his father’s memorial tribute at Madison Square Garden.

Bob Wolff – sports journalist, essayist, broadcasting teacher and gentleman preacher of good over evil – had died at the age of 96.

Rick – a writer, publisher and former Harvard minor league player – had many stories to choose from. But he went with this one:

“It was, I would say, 1971, a very hot summer day. I played in the Atlantic Collegiate Baseball League for the Brooklyn-Queens Dodgers. We played most of our games in St. John’s, but a few were in Creedmoor, Queens. “

Creedmoor, formerly indecently called insane asylum, is now identified as a psychiatric facility.

“I parked, then went to the field to stretch, practice on the field and batting, as usual.

“It was so hot. The only shadow was in the shelter. And in the shelter, I met a player who had just joined our team, a receiver named Tom. We shook hands and we Tom looked around. It wasn’t the biggest field in the world and it was cooked. And he was surrounded, well, by Creedmoor.

“Tom looked straight at me and said, ‘I don’t mind telling you, this place gives me goosebumps. “

“Suddenly, far to the left, I see my father. Now, he has never been known for his clothing splendor. And that day, he wore a pair of very loose black pants and a very faded Hawaiian shirt that he probably had since college.

“On his feet, he wore a pair of high and black Converse sneakers. And on his head, he wore an old, off-white African helmet. What a view.

“When my father was going to our canoe, Tom said to me,” Oh, my God, look at this guy! And he’s headed straight for us! “

“So my father comes and sits next to us in the shelter. He’s sitting there and we’re talking about hot weather and impersonal things, like strangers would do, when I said to my dad, “Dad, I want you to meet Tom, our new receiver.”

“Tom was very polite. “Nice to meet you, sir.” But it was clear that he was confused.

“My father said, ‘Well, I’ll let you guys go about your business,’ and he left the shelter.

“Tom waited a few moments for my father to get out of the hearing aid, then turned to me and said,” I’m so sorry. I didn’t know your father was patient here! “

“” Maybe it should be, “I said,” but it’s just the way he dresses. “”

Deaths highlight omission of Shofner Hall of Fame

Bobby Mitchell, the first black NFL player for Washington, where he played as a receiver after playing a halfback – a “halfback” as he started – with Cleveland in the late 1950s, is died last Sunday at age 84.

The death of Mitchell was preceded by two weeks by that of Del Shofner, the star catcher of the Giants – “split end” as it was then called – at 85 years old.

Our old friend, based in Philadelphia, Ray Didinger, an NFL historian, sports writer and archivist, notes:

“In the years 1958 to 1962, the NFL leaders in touchdown receptions were the Eagles ‘Tommy McDonald (55), Shofner (39), Colts’ Lenny Moore (32), Colts Raymond Berry (28) and Mitchell (27)).

“The only one of the five not to be in the Hall of Fame is Shofner. A dossier should be presented to him as a senior candidate in the near future. “

As long as we set up the machine back, Boy Sherman, one more from the Richie Ashburn file:

When he was a rookie manager in 1985, John Felske’s Phillies finished 75-87. In a radio interview on the opening day of next season, Ashburn asked what the Phils could hope to be different from Felske in the coming season.

Felske said he was no longer going to be soft with the referees; he was going to go out and bring his players back.

Ashburn thought about this for a while, then asked, “Well, Skip, who will replace you after you’ve been thrown out?”

As for Boy Sherman, of the fame of Mr. Peabody and Bullwinkle, Mort Drucker, the incomparable caricaturist who made Mad Magazine a must for summer camps, died Thursday at 91 years.

Purging spam

No more waiting for the curve to flatten:

Having nothing else to do, Wednesday – fortunately, no one at home, with family or close friends was infected – I decided to purge my computer of several years of come-on and advertising. After all, this is all spam that I have never used.

Easy to do, right? Just look for that little “unsubscribe” prompt, tap on it and you’re good to go! – I do not subscribe to dozens of announcements to which I have never subscribed.

Good luck. Once I hit the “unsubscribe” line, a new screen appeared asking to know my email address in order to unsubscribe. But if they knew that my email had originally invaded my email, why don’t they know it to allow me to leave?

Finally, with my email typed several times, I pressed submit. Then most read, “Allow 10 to 15 business days to unsubscribe.” Why? How long did it take them to subscribe to what I never wanted or subscribed to?

Finally, on the screen appears, “Sorry to see you go.”

And then I felt rotten over it all, like I was ungrateful for all their unwanted attention. Then I felt like a rat.

Virus, Misc. II: Amazon Kindle books made me a fabulous closing offer last week. I could “pre-order” books.

Can I order books before ordering books? Fascinating. Hadn’t the books been written yet? So I looked more deeply.

Prices had already been attached to pre-ordered books, so I missed the benefit of pre-ordering books I could already order.

Not wanting to risk it, I let him go. Although it may have been worth a few pounds and a few dollars to see if I was sent a thank you for ordering pre-ordered books.