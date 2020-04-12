So you tell me.

In this case, the NHL is authorized by state health authorities and local governing bodies to resume the season at some point this summer on remote and neutral sites with games played without spectators.

For the purpose of this discussion, it doesn’t matter if the league tries to end the regular season in one way or another and goes straight to the playoffs, and it doesn’t matter what form the schedule or tournament takes.

But for the games to be played, everyone involved in the effort – the players; coaches; management; doctors; dentists; trainers; equipment people; skating rink operators; Zamboni drivers and window cleaning crews; security guards; referees and linesmen; off-ice officials; The people in the NHL; television cameramen; media relations people; radio and television advertisers, unless they have to call the games offsite (and where would it be?); the people in the television truck who make broadcasting possible; engineers who do the same for radio; maybe the people and the media dot-com teams; moreover, any other subset of staff required – should live in a bubble all season long.

Of course, the only way to get into this bubble would be to have a negative test for COVID-19. Which means that in a country where millions of people who need the test don’t have access to one and will most likely be in the same situation in a month or two, priority would be given to which, the 3000 or 5000 people essential to maintaining the NHL Ecosystem?

What do you think of that if you don’t know if it is safe to resume a semblance of normal life, if you cannot take a test, but this subsection of professional athletes has been given priority? Would you be so grateful for the resumption of hockey that you would accept this scenario as the price of entertainment and business damn near customary in this society?

Or would you like some? Aside from the fact that players would likely be separated from their families for a few months, which seems to be more than difficult. Is there a chance that special privileges given to elite athletes would backlash against the league? What if your business has not reopened or is not fully operational?

You’re still getting away from society (if not inside yet), but the 2019-2020 NHL season is heading to the finish line with hockey players sitting side by side on the bench and slamming into the boards and breathing each other and spitting on the ice.

And if the travel restrictions still in effect were suspended so that players outside the country were allowed to return to the United States to play. What if you can’t visit your mother but the players can come home?

How would you feel

You tell me.

Sources on both sides of the aisle report that there have not yet been discussions between the NHL and the Players’ Association regarding specific system issues that should be resolved if the season resumes. These talks, however, took place in each party’s constituency.

“We haven’t had discussions at the micro level yet. All of our discussions have been at the macro level, 30,000 feet,” said Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly in an email exchange with The Post. “We certainly have had internal discussions on [these] problems, but I would not share before I discuss with the Palestinian Authority. “

Here’s a problem. Would teams be allowed to sign contracts with players who otherwise would not have been available and add them to the roster for the resumption of the season?

As for the Rangers, for example, they might consider adding Nils Lundkvist, the good defender who would have been entered into the Swedish World Championship team, and Morgan Barron, Cornell’s junior winger whose team was targeting the national championship.

At this point, however, The Post was informed that the answer was that teams would not be allowed to make such additions.

“At the moment, no team can sign a contract for the players from 2019-2020,” said PA executive director Don Fehr by email.

Once the transaction deadline has passed, there is no longer a composition limit in the NHL. However, the teams are bound by the regulations which limit them to four reminders after the deadline.

One would think that more players would be needed to help protect themselves from a possible injury epidemic that could result from this unprecedented scenario. In this case, the relaxation of the four reminders rule would seem to be beneficial for all.

Except that it would be economically unfavorable for NHLPA and for each player. Why? Because adding players means adding contracts and adding contracts means adding pay and it means increasing escrow.

It would seem that the NHL should agree to relax the escrow in one form or another in order to make a very sensible adjustment to the four recall rule.

If the season resumes, or remains in limbo until the end of May, for example, the offseason calendar should be adjusted, as will the end dates of players’ contracts that expire on June 30. It’s logic.

But what about bonus signatures that generally expire on July 1? According to the good guys at capfriendly.com, players owe $ 445,147,500 in signing bonuses during the 2020-21 season. While not all bonuses are necessarily paid in full on July 1, a substantial portion of the most insured $ 445 million is due on that date.

Would the PA agree to defer payments? Would the NHL ask?

“Any discussion on this subject would be summarized in the resumption of discussions on the game, if we are able to resume play this season,” said Fehr.

Even if the season is not resumed, it is to be expected that the payment of signing bonuses on July 1 will become a subject.

Finally, one of the hallmarks of the hypothetical MLB plan to start the season in Arizona in stadiums without spectators was to have players sit in the stands, rather in the shelter, to observe social distancing.

It obviously couldn’t work in hockey, but I asked Daly if the NHL had considered expanding the benches in order to comply. In the absence of fans, the benches could be on either side of the ice. But Daly said no.

“I don’t think we intend to explore something as unusual as this,” he said. “I think we hope that by the time we play, some social distancing will be released. Or at least we will have the blessing of the competent health authorities.

“If not, we probably shouldn’t be playing.”