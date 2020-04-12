The Milton family is entertained on stage

MILTON (WKOW) – Each evening, the Rudnitzki family goes up on stage, which was previously their dining room.

“We never sat there anyway,” says Jamie of her kitchen table.

The family ran a karaoke business. So, stuck at home, Jamie had the idea of ​​taking out the equipment.

“We thought maybe we could just entertain my Facebook friends while we are inside and they are inside and hope not to drive them crazy.”

Finally, they built a scene and named it “The Scene of the Great Pink Flamingo”.

“If you walk past our house in Milton, I have an addiction to these flamingos.”

Jamie and his daughter Maddie often went on stage. Sometimes they are joined by Jamie’s wife, Heidi. The crew sang a handful of songs each evening while wearing different costumes.

“You look around, you can make a lot of interesting costumes from what’s around the house,” says Jamie of his wide range of costumes. “The good news is that we did this, it was like exercise. So there are clothes that I am starting to adapt to so that I can keep changing my wardrobe.”

At first, the audience was family and friends.

“There are some funny ones that we will make and they will text me, ‘You are brave to put this there,'” said Maddie of the reaction from her friends.

Eventually, strangers started to connect and respond.

“The people we don’t even know and who know us,” says Heidi. “They will come into my work and tell me how much it means to them that we are doing this. It’s the little things that you don’t realize how you touch someone’s life.”

The Rudnitzkis say that if their voices continue, the shows will continue on “The Grand Flamingo Stage” as long as everyone is still stuck at home.