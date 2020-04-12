The future debate of Miguel Andujar-Gio Urshela

You ask, we answer. The Post answers readers’ questions about New York’s biggest professional sports teams, and invites our beat editors to answer them in a series of regularly posted mail bags. In today’s slice: the Yankees.

Who do you think has a longer future with the Yankees, Gio Urshela or Miguel Andujar? – Noah Broderick

You want to have Andujar’s bat in the lineup, do you plan on having Gio Urshela play a shortstop and Andujar in third place? – Jerry

Miguel Andujar is 25 and Gio Urshela is 28, so the advantage of age goes to Andujar even though Urshela is certainly not old. None of them will be eligible for the free agency before the end of the 2023 season. A lot will depend on their ability to perform as they did in their best seasons.

Andujar hit .297 with 27 homers, 92 RBI and posted an .855 OPS in 2018. He was scheduled to start third base last year, but his season included 12 games and opened the door for Urshela to have it easy. the best season of his life. In 132 games, a career high, Urshela hit .314 with 21 homers, 74 RBIs, had a .889 OPS and played the Gold Glove defense in third place.

There is a scenario in which Andujar and Urshela stay with the Yankees for a while. Andujar’s bat is real, and the early stages of his field training during spring training are something to lean on. He could also be the DH and occasionally play the third goal. Urshela does not need to hit 300 to contribute because her defense is of the elite.

As for Urshela playing short and Andujar in the third, it’s an interesting idea, but Urshela’s strength is the defense he provides in the third and Gleyber Torres has more short experience than Urshela.

To do [Clint] Frazier or [Tyler] Wade is part of the opening day if [Aaron Judge] and [Giancarlo] Stanton is in good health. (Assuming a list of 26 men.) – Jamie Lane

If there is a season, at least at the start, the MLB could increase the number of players, which could make room for Frazier.

If the season had started as planned (March 26), Wade would likely have been on the team and Frazier would have been at Triple-A. The Yankees appreciate Wade’s versatility and speed on the bench.

With Judge, Stanton, Brett Gardner and Mike Tauchman in good health, there is no real place for Frazier since Wade can play on the field and Andujar worked there in the spring.

The Yankees, however, believe that Frazier’s bat will play in the big leagues and his outdoor field defense in spring training has been improved.

Does Judge Aaron Get Wounded Constantly Because of His Size? – Cody Colorado

I do not believe that.

The judge missed 45 games in 2018 with a broken wrist – the result of being hit by a pitch, which can happen to anyone in the batter’s box. Last season, he was absent for 54 games with an oblique problem, one that smaller players have faced for years. He arrived in spring training in February with a fractured rib that was allegedly suffered while diving for a balloon last September.

It is likely that his aggressiveness in the outdoor field caused the rib problem, which was difficult to locate, even more than his size.

Do you think they will sign both [Masahiro] Tanaka and [James] Paxton? – Kerry DeMarco

What is your best estimate if NYY makes a serious attempt to keep Tanaka, Paxton and DJ [LeMahieu] at the end of the 2020 season? – Seth Simon

Let’s combine the questions.

This trio was very important to the Yankees who won AL East last season and pitching is hard to find. LeMahieu has had an MVP type season and offers versatility on the field.

If Jonathan Loaisiga, Deivi Garcia and Clarke Schmidt are judged ready for regular work in the big leagues in 2021 and Domingo German is in good health, I would rank LeMahieu as the first priority of the Yankees, Tanaka second and Paxton third. It will be Paxton’s first free agency stab and no one knows what the market will look like even if this season is played out.

Are there rights to WPIX games from the 80s? If so, why not broadcast some of these games for [Don] Mattingly, [Dave] Winfield, Rickey Henderson, et al and Scooter at the microphone. It could be nice. – Dan McCarey

This is a better question for the YES network, but television stations did not have the archiving capabilities of today’s networks.

Who do you think will be most missed by the Yankees and why? Have I got [Gregorius], [Austin Romine] or Dellin [Betances]? – Gary D

My order would be Gregorius, Romine and Betances.

The Yankees think Torres can play short pretty well. Returning from Tommy John’s surgery, Gregorius was not the player he was in 2018, but keeping him would have left Torres second and LeMahieu to play first, second and third.

With Gary Sanchez’s injury story, Romine was the perfect backup catcher. He was a veteran who worked well with pitchers, was solid on defense and his bat was productive.

As for Betances, it’s hard to miss what you didn’t have, and Betances threw two-thirds of a run through injuries last year, and the Yankee paddock is still solid. If you speak before 2019, Betances would be at the top of the list.