The family is hosting a "Singing Cars Parade" for the 100th anniversary of Pearl Harbor Nurse in Mt. Lebanon - CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Virginia Flickinger was a nurse at Pearl Harbor Hospital on December 7, 1941.

While at home in Waikiki, she heard bombs exploding in her neighborhood.

It was the day that was going to live in infamy. The Japanese were bombing Pearl Harbor and some of the bombs hit its neighborhood by mistake.

After two days of mountain retreat, she was back at work at Pearl Harbor Hospital.

Fast forward to April 11, 2020, at Mt. Lebanon.

Virginia is going to be 100 years old and her family plans to surprise her with a huge 100th birthday surprise party with a family from around the world.

The coronavirus pandemic has put this on hold, however.

“We had planned to organize a huge surprise party for its 100th anniversary, with family coming from everywhere. But that, of course, was canceled, “said Jenna Flickinger, one of her family members. “So instead, his yard will be fully decorated and we plan to show up in our cars and sing.”

That’s exactly what they did.

The family came, sang in Virginia and even made sure they had cake to celebrate their big milestone.

Photo credit: KDKA Photojournalist Tim Lawson

Virginia has lived in Pittsburgh since 1985 and visits California and Hawaii in winter.

