The decision to reopen the economy will be based on “facts” and “instinct”

President Trump has said that the decision to reopen the US economy ravaged by the coronavirus pandemic will be made on the basis of “facts” and “instinct.”

“A lot of very intelligent people, a lot of professionals, doctors and business leaders are all things that go into making a decision like this,” Trump said on Fox News. “Justice with Justice Jeanine” Saturday night. “And it’s going to be based on a lot of facts and a lot of instinct too. Whether we like it or not, there is a certain instinct.”

He said his administration was setting up a council of “some of the most prominent leaders in virtually every field” and “we will make this decision soon enough.”

Trump also acknowledged that it would be “the most difficult decision I have ever made and hopefully the most difficult decision I will ever have to make.”

In the past three weeks, nearly 17 million Americans have been laid off or put on leave, with states having imposed home stay and social distance guidelines and banning non-essential travel.

The United States has more than 530,000 cases of coronavirus and the death toll has exceeded 20,000.

The president said he would rebuild the economy to honor those who died.

The president predicted that the economy would rebound like a “rocket,” citing the $ 2.2 trillion stimulus package passed by Congress and the Americans’ desire to get back to work.

“And I think the stimulus, coupled with that pent-up demand and everyone who wants to go out and go back to work,” said Trump. “I think we’re just going to have a huge push.”

Trump hoped to reopen the economy by Easter Sunday, but extended federal guidelines on social distancing until April 30.

During the White House coronavirus briefing on Friday, the president said he would follow the advice of his health experts.

“We don’t do anything until we know this country is going to be healthy. We don’t want to go back and start over, “said Trump.