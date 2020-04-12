“The coronavirus will not overtake us”: Queen Elizabeth offers words of hope in the very first message of Easter

Easter weekend is usually filled with large church gatherings, Easter egg hunts, and families that gather, but coronavirus has changed traditional celebrations as people continue to isolate themselves indoors. Now, for the first time in 68 years as Queen of the United Kingdom, Queen Elizabeth II has released an Easter message, sending words of hope to the world.

“This year Easter will be different for many of us, but by staying separate we keep others safe. But Easter is not canceled. Indeed, we still need Easter,” said the queen in his message. “We know that the coronavirus will not overcome us. As dark as death can be, especially for those who suffer from grief, light and life are greater. Let the living flame of hope for Easter be a guide constant in the future. ”

The Royal family The message from Queen Elizabeth was tweeted on Saturday, saying, “The Queen is talking about the light overcoming the dark and the hope that Easter symbolizes.”

The Queen talks about the light overcoming the darkness and the hope that Easter symbolizes, in a special recorded message to mark Easter weekend. pic.twitter.com/fTFCOSVBtT – The royal family (@RoyalFamily) April 11, 2020

The Queen noted that her message was not only for Christians, but for all who participate in the celebrations around the hope and faith that light brings.

“Many religions have festivals that celebrate light overcoming darkness. Such occasions are often accompanied by the lighting of candles. They seem to appeal to all cultures and appeal to people of all faiths and none. mark family birthdays, “said Queen Elizabeth.

“When we joyfully gather around a light source, it unites us.”

Earlier this week, the Queen delivered a rare UK television address, telling people that, as the coronavirus pandemic continues, it is important to practice “self-discipline” in “an increasing period difficult”.

There are more than 79,800 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK, according to Johns Hopkins University, and more than 9,800 deaths.