Sunday talk shows and coronavirus coverage: April 12

SUNDAY SHOWS

Domestic policy Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser. Coronavirus response; the economy; 2020 Presidential Election: Dr. Ashish Jha, Harvard Global Health Institute; Emergency physician Megan Ranney; David Axelrod; Alexis Glick; Josh Dawsey, The Washington Post; Tamara Keith, NPR. (N) 5 a.m. CNN

CBS News Sunday Morning The latest of the ongoing battle against COVID-19; trips to American national parks; Ted Koppel explores the role of leadership during a crisis; old Sec. Madeleine Albright; Nathan Lane; Jim Gaffigan. (N) 6 a.m.KCBS

Hello america (N) 6 a.m. KABC

State of the Union with Jake Tapper Coronavirus: Dr Anthony Fauci, National Institute of Allergies and Infectious Diseases. Coronavirus: Governor Phil Murphy (D-N.J.). Coronavirus: Governor Asa Hutchinson (R-Ark.). Coronavirus: Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham (D-N.M.). (N) 6 and 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. CNN

Fareed Zakaria GPS The COVID-19 economy: former director of the CDC, Thomas Frieden; Jennifer Nuzzo, Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health; Paul Romer, New York University. COVID-19: Former British Prime Minister Gordon Brown. China and COVID-19: Margaret Harris, WHO. (N) 7 a.m. and 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. CNN

Facing the nation Governor Phil Murphy (D-N.J.). Mayor Lori Lightfoot (D-Chicago). Cardinal Timothy Dolan, Archbishop of New York. Neel Kashkari, Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis. Former FDA Commissioner, Dr. Scott Gottlieb. Dr. Christopher Murray, University of Washington. (N) 7:30 a.m.KCBS

Meet the press FDA Commissioner Dr. Stephen Hahn. Dr David Nabarro, WHO. Former FDA Commissioner, Dr. Mark McClellan. Dr Vin Gupta. Panel: Yamiche Alcindor, PBS; Lanhee Chen, Stanford; Jon Meacham; Kristen Welker. (N) 8:00 a.m. and 1:30 a.m. KNBC; 8 p.m. and 1 a.m. MSNBC

This week COVID-19: FDA Commissioner, Dr. Stephen Hahn; Governor Larry Hogan (R-Md.). Coronavirus: Dr. Jennifer Ashton; Tom Bossert. Panel: Rebecca Jarvis; Cecilia Vega (N) 8:00 a.m. KABC

Fox News Sunday with Chris Wallace Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban. Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser. Panel: Ari Fleischer; Gillian Turner; Juan Williams. (N) 8:00 a.m. KTTV; 11 a.m., 4 p.m. and 11 p.m. FNC

Reliable sources with Brian Stelter Covering a global pandemic: Dean Baquet, New York Times. Proposals for government support for local journalism: Senator Angus King (I-Maine). Hospital conditions: Dr. Ashley Bray, Elmhurst Hospital Center; Nicholas Kristof, The New York Times. The influence of conservative media on President Trump’s coronavirus messaging: Elaina Plott, New York Times. White House media briefings on coronaviruses: Jim Bittermann. How the pandemic is changing social media: Author Sarah Frier (“No Filter: The Inside Story of Instagram”). (N) 8 a.m. CNN

60 minutes The shortage of protective equipment that nurses and doctors need to prevent their own infection. (N) 7 p.m. KCBS

CORONAVIRUS TV PROGRAMMING

Despierta América: Special Coronavirus, saber todo lo que debes (N) 9 a.m. KMEX

On a mission with Richard Engel The first in a series of specials on the COVID-19 pandemic. (N) 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. MSNBC

Special report In “Coronavirus – In the Red Zone”, Stuart Ramsay takes a full and convincing look at the devastating impact of the coronavirus on the people of Bergamo, Italy. 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. MSNBC