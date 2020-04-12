‘SNL’ starts with Tom Hanks as host and sketch of the house in the middle of the coronavirus

This is how Kate McKinnon launched NBC “ Saturday Night Live “, Which included sketches produced by” SNL “actors from their home in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Saturday Night Live At Home” tried to recreate the feeling of a normal episode by having sketches, Chris Martin as a musical guest and Tom Hanks as a presenter.

“It’s good to be here, but it’s also weird to be here to host ‘Saturday Night Live’ at home,” Hanks said from what appeared to be his kitchen. “It’s a strange time to try to be funny, but trying to be funny is all” SNL “, so what is it, let’s try it.”

Hanks, who wore a suit, added that it was the first time he wore anything other than sweatpants in a month.

“This ‘Saturday Night Live’ is going to be a little different, on the one hand it was entirely filmed by the cast of ‘SNL’ which is currently quarantined in their homes. … In addition, there is over Saturday, “he said. “And we’re not really live, but we’re doing everything we can to make it look like the” SNL “you know and love.” Hanks, who was diagnosed with coronavirus last month , said he was the famous coal mine canary when it came to the virus. “Since I was diagnosed, I am more like the American father than ever, because no one wants to be with me for very long and I make people uncomfortable,” said Hanks. “SNL” also had sketches that included everything from Larry David playing Senator Bernie Sanders from his house, Pete Davidson singing in his mother’s basement, a sketch that made fun of the Zoom lectures and “Weekend Update: Home Edition” with hosts Colin Jost and Michael Che. The two made jokes about current events before getting an official pandemic update from Alec Baldwin president Donald Trump. “My approval rating is going up, my ratings on TV are through the roof and every night at 7 pm all the cheering from New York and cheering for the great work I do,” said Baldwin on the phone. . Trump from Baldwin then said that “we need to listen to the experts on this,” including his senior advisor Jared Kushner, Fox News host Sean Hannity and MyPillow inventor and infomercial star Mike Lindell. “All absentee ballots are covered with coronavirus,” said Baldwin’s Trump. “Happy Easter, everyone!” Away from the laughter, the show’s musical guest, Chris Martin of Coldplay, played a rendition of Bob Dylan’s “Shelter From The Storm”. The NBC variety series, which was originally scheduled to return from hiatus on March 28, production suspended last month because of the epidemic. “SNL” joins other late-night shows that have come back on the air, albeit from a distance. NBC’s “Late Night with Seth Meyers” returned last week with Meyers welcome the show from their attic.

Source —–> http://rss.cnn.com/~r/rss/cnn_latest/~3/FJr7lXi5WJM/index.html