Six people shot dead at California party despite state house order
Authorities responded to a call for several shots fired at an apartment in Bakersfield shortly after midnight Saturday morning, the Kern County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

MPs found six victims – including a minor – at the scene and learned that a big party was taking place before the shooting.

All of the victims were transported to a local hospital and treated for life-threatening injuries. The suspects were described as four men driving a white sedan, authorities said. No arrests have been made.

The shooting took place during a statewide house arrest order to keep 40 million Californian residents in their homes to stop the spread of the coronavirus, which has killed more than 20,000 people in the United States. Governor Gavin Newsom published it in late March and extended it until May 15 on Friday.

California is one of more than 40 states that have issued a similar order to mitigate the spread of coronavirus.

More than 97% of the American population has been ordered to stay at home or shelter there.

Some states have not issued formal residence orders. They are Arkansas, Iowa, North Dakota, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wyoming. , Utah has released a home stay directive until the end of April

