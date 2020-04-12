Scouts and analysts split over Cole Anthony’s NBA outlook

The only consensus is that there is none.

Scouts and analysts are divided over Cole Anthony, the freshman of the North Carolina stud farm, who has yet to announce plans to return to school or become a pro.

Some predict Anthony will fall into the low teens of the NBA draft if he gives up his last three years of college eligibility. Others believe the son of former NBA point guard Greg Anthony, who turns 20 on May 15, will be one of the top five picks or may fall in his hometown, Knicks, at number 6. The screenings are general for the original Upper West Side which has been in the public eye since its debut in first year at the Archbishop of the Catholic school Molloy in Queens.

“I got the full spectrum,” said former NBA goalkeeper and ACC network analyst Cory Alexander, who coached Anthony for a year as an assistant to the central Oak Hill Academy, during a telephone interview. “Some people like him, and some people wouldn’t want him on their team for whatever reason.”

At the start of the year, 6 foot 3 inch Anthony was considered one of the top five players in the world. Most of the bogus projects had placed him in the top three. He was ranked as # 4 prospect in his category by 247 Sports. He was the CCA freshman of the year and set a North Carolina record for most points by a first-year junior, losing 34 points in a home win against Notre-Dame.

But after North Carolina started 6-1, the Tar Heels season took a radical turn. They lost two straight games with Anthony in the lineup, then collapsed after being lost for seven weeks after knee arthroscopy. The Tar Heels tied with Wake Forest for last place in the ACC and finished their 14-19 season, their worst record since 8-20 in 2001-02.

Anthony had solid numbers, averaging 18.5 points, 5.7 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.3 interceptions in 22 games, but his shooting percentages – 38% overall and 34.8 out a range of 3 points – have been criticized. As the face of the program, he received a lot of blame, along with coach Roy Williams.

Of course, with Anthony in the lineup, North Carolina beat Oregon, Syracuse and the state of North Carolina, and took Duke in overtime, every game he shined. It should also be noted that after returning from his injury, Anthony was a more efficient player, averaging 17.5 points, 4.5 assists and 41.4% shots on the field and 36% of beyond the arc in his last 11 games.

“I don’t know how many guys were injured like that and came back as strong as him,” said ESPN college basketball analyst Jay Bilas. “I thought he had handled adversity very well, both his injury problem and then the fact that his team had struggled, not only in his absence, but throughout the year.

“You always blame someone. It is like blaming the highest paid person. You are going to blame the most talented player – he is the most talented player. He took a lot of heat for the team for not doing well. But, man, they were much better when he was in there. When he played against high level opponents, he played very well most of the time. … I thought he was one of the top five picks before the season, and I haven’t really changed my mind. I can’t imagine he wouldn’t be in the top 10. “

Two NBA scouts expressed divergent opinions. One scout said he saw Anthony as a better scorer than a playmaker and someone who needed the ball in his hands. ESPN analyst Fran Fraschilla had a similar view, delirious of Anthony’s athleticism and star potential, but worried about its ineffectiveness for a player drafted in the top five or six.

“I just don’t think he wins you games,” said the boy scout.

The other scout expected Anthony to go into the top 10 and felt that his top-down season was more the result of the lack of talent around him than an indictment of his own ability. . He also praised his competitive shot and the decision to return from knee surgery, calling it a “plus” in the eyes of the scouts.

“The North Carolina that did not win was not her fault. The fact that he tried to do too much, I attribute that to the fact that they weren’t so good, “said the second scout. “If he were surrounded by better players, he would not have made the mistakes he made.”

Alexander, who has known Anthony since his first year in high school, believes that the assessors have developed fatigue in his regard. They have been watching it for years. He’s been at or near the top of his class since the start of his high school career. The other best prospects are more recent and have not yet been separated like him yet.

It is, of course, worth nothing that Anthony had a triple double in one season at Oak Hill when he was surrounded by elite talent. Williams lamented his team’s lack of talent in North Carolina this year, saying it was “the least talented team I have ever coached since I returned here” in January. But Anthony handled adversity well, choosing to return after knee surgery while others in his place could have chosen to be cautious and prepare for the professional ranks.

“He was not a player first, which was his reputation after graduating from high school, and that doesn’t sound right,” said Bilas. “You have to look at who was around him this year. When you have guys around you who don’t take pictures, he has to do it himself. He has had matches in which he has obtained high aid totals. It turned out to be easy to play. “

In fact, Alexander said he thought if Anthony entered the draft, he should be the first point guard. Its ceiling is so high.

“I think he may be Baron Davis, and Baron Davis was great,” said Alexander of the NBA All-Star double. “I think Cole has a chance to be as good.”