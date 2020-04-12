Renegade pastors still hold Easter services despite coronavirus pandemic

A number of renegade pastors are expected to fill their benches on Easter Sunday, defying President Trump’s call to keep the faithful at home to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Live services from Glorious Way Church in Houston for the 15 days the President originally requested, but will celebrate the most significant Christian holiday with in-person services, Associate Pastor James Buntrock told the BBC.

“When it has become Holy Week, when it has become Palm Sunday and we are now approaching Easter Sunday, it is a special time of the year,” said Buntrock. “It was never closed, so we have to do it.”

Glorious Way will take the necessary precautions to ensure that the faithful are not infected, said the pastor.

Other churches hosting Easter services in person plan to use a disinfectant and enforce strict social distancing guidelines.

Trump once boasted of opening the U.S. at Easter, but agreed to a later date as the country moved forward to flatten the curve for new COVID-19 cases.

Authorities in New York, the global epicenter of the pandemic, have estimated that it could take as long as the at the end of May before the relaxation of social restrictions.

“Thinking that we will not be able to come together as we normally would at Easter, we can use this sacred time to focus on thinking about prayer and growing in our personal relationship with God,” said Trump in a Good Friday message from the Oval. Office.

“I ask all Americans to ask God to heal our nation.”