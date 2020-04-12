Recovering the Rabbi’s message is clear this Passover: Stay at home, do not spread COVID-19

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) – Many celebrate the two Easter and Easter without any family reunion. This makes passing from one generation to the next more difficult. A rabbi who has contracted COVID-19 says it is much more important to prevent the virus from spreading.

Rabbi Yisorel Cotlar knew his fate when the symptoms started to flare up.

“(I) had a fever, aches ache got chills,” said Cotlar.

RELATED: Coronavirus symptoms and advice during the COVID-19 epidemic

As the virus spread in March, one of Rabbi Cotlar’s sons visited his grandparents in New Jersey. Rabbi Cotlar was forced to travel and pick up the boy. Four days after he returned home, he began to feel sick.

“Unfortunately, as you have heard from many people, it took eleven days to get these results. By the fourth or fifth day, I had a pretty good feeling that it was positive.”

Rabbi Cotlar curled up with his also infected wife until the symptoms subsided. Thinking he was out of the woods, the rabbi started to resume his routine.

“Unfortunately, I had a relapse about four days later. As I thought I was everywhere, the symptoms all came back a little less. My fever was even higher at this point.”

Fortunately, he is feeling better again, with no symptoms at the moment. None of her five children have contracted the virus, which is a blessing. No one knows when its synagogue, Habad de Cary, will reopen. Not ideal for a man who spends most of his days teaching and counseling in his community.

“None of this is happening right now and it’s a very difficult time. I love doing the work I do and it’s hard to be in a situation where we can’t.”

RELATED: The Presiding Bishop who preached at the royal wedding offers hope to the faithful during the COVID-19 pandemic

The rabbi’s message during this Passover celebration at home is simple.

“I know I will be focused on the blessings that I have. Very grateful to have a Passover with my family. I think this is the right general message to the family. We can be stuck at home or we can be safe at home. “

Virtual celebrations are better than nothing at all.