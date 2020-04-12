Rams need draft picks, young to fill void in linebacker

As the Rams prepare for the NFL draft, The Times will review their roster. Part 3 of 10: Linebackers.

The Rams’ most productive linebackers from the previous two years will play for other teams next season.

The Rams, feeling the weight of the massive contracts they awarded to other players before the 2018 and 2019 seasons, abandoned the auction and watched rusher Dante Fowler and linebacker Cory Littleton sign free agent contracts with the Atlanta Falcons and the Las Vegas Raiders, respectively. They then eliminated 11-year-old veteran Clay Matthews after a season with the team.

It’s a lot of talent and experience to replace.

But except for accepting conditions with rusher Edge Floyd, a first-round draft pick who has underperformed in four seasons with the Chicago Bears, the Rams have made no addition to the linebackers.

Coach Sean McVay is banking on the new relationship between defensive coordinator Brandon Staley and Floyd, which has prompted more production for a player who recorded three career sacks last season. Staley coached Floyd with the Bears in 2017 and 2018.

“You see the versatility where he can rush, he can play on the cover, he has length,” said McVay of the 6 foot 5 inch 240 pounds Floyd. “You were able to assess him in many of the same things that we will ask him to do with us. And then Brandon’s relationship and perspective on him was really important in our type of pursuit of him. “

Fourth-year pro Samson Ebukam could start against Floyd, with Obo Okoronkwo, Natrez Patrick and perhaps Justin Lawler in rotation.

The Rams are counting on Micah Kiser, a third-year pro, to step up and help fill the void left by Littleton’s departure. Kiser was on track to start alongside Littleton last season, but suffered a chest injury ending the season in a pre-season game, and undrafted free agent Troy Reeder emerged as a runner.

Travin Howard performed well last season as a substitute. The Rams acquired former UCLA linebacker Kenny Young in a mid-season exchange with the Baltimore Ravens, but Young did not play a defensive snap.

Now Kiser, Reeder, Howard and Young will be there.

“Losing Cory Littleton is a big blow,” said McVay, “but … these are four players we trust a lot who really, you know, gave us good examples of why you project them as good soccer players. “

“But until you really have the chance to do it, it’s hard to say.”

Under contract for 2020: Floyd ($ 10 million), Ebukam ($ 2.3 million), Okoronkwo ($ 819,000), Young ($ 750,000), Kiser ($ 749,000), Justin Lawler ($ 693,000), Reeder (679 $ 000), Patrick ($ 677,000), Jeff Holland ($ 675,000), Josh Carraway ($ 675,000).

Free agents: Littleton went from undrafted free agent to Pro Bowl selection in four seasons with the Rams, but they couldn’t afford the $ 35.2 million three-year deal that Littleton had won Raiders. The Rams also let Fowler sign a $ 45 million, three-year contract with the Falcons. The Rams saved $ 3.75 million by cutting Matthews.

Draft copy: With Floyd on a one-year contract, the Rams will seek peak precipitants in the repechage.

List decisions: Floyd is on contract, so the Rams can make a decision about him after the season. Ebukam is entering the final year of his rookie contract. Otherwise, the Rams have no major financial decisions to make regarding linebackers.

NEXT: Defensive line.