Quick facts about the Vietnam War – CNN

1883-1945 – Cochinchina, southern Vietnam, and Annam and Tonkin, central and northern Vietnam, as well as Cambodia and Laos constitute the colonial empire of French Indochina.

1949 – France establishes the State of Vietnam in the southern half of the country.

1951 – Ho Chi Minh becomes the leader of Dang Lao Dong Vietnam, the Workers’ Party of Vietnam, in the north.

Northern Vietnam was communist. South Vietnam was not. The North Vietnamese communists and the South Vietnamese communist rebels, known as the Viet Cong, wanted to overthrow the South Vietnamese government and reunite the country.

Other facts

1954 – The North Vietnamese begin to help the South Vietnamese rebels to fight the South Vietnamese troops, thus STARTS the Vietnamese conflict.

Apr 30, 1975 – Southern Vietnam travels to northern Vietnam as North Vietnamese troops enter Saigon, ending the Vietnam conflict.

The war would have cost about $ 200 billion.

Anti-war opinion increased in the United States from the mid-1960s, with rallies, teachings and other forms of demonstration.

North Vietnamese guerrilla forces used the Ho Chi Minh Trail, a network of jungle and mountain trails, to send supplies and troops to South Vietnam.

Today, Vietnam is a communist state.

American Troop Statistics

Source: Ministry of Defense

8,744,000 – Total number of American troops who served worldwide in Vietnam

3,403,000 served in Southeast Asia

2,594,000 served in South Vietnam

The total number of U.S. servicemen registered as prisoners of war / MIA at the end of the war was 2,646. As of September 6, 2019, 1,587 soldiers are missing.

Deaths in the United States

Battle: 47434

Out of battle: 10,786

Total indoors: 58,220

1.3 million – Total military deaths in all countries concerned

1 million – Total number of civilian deaths

Chronology

September 2, 1945 – Vietnam declares its independence from France. Neither France nor the United States recognizes this claim. President Harry S. Truman helps France with military equipment to fight the rebels known as the Viet Minh.

May 1954 – The battle of Dien Bien Phu leads to a serious defeat for the French and peace talks in Geneva. The Geneva agreements put an end to the war in French Indochina.

July 21, 1954 – Vietnam signs the Geneva Agreements and divides into two countries at the 17th parallel, the north led by the Communists and the south supported by the United States.

1957-1963 – Northern Vietnam and the Viet Cong are fighting South Vietnamese troops. In the hope of stopping the spread of communism in Southeast Asia, the United States is sending more aid and military advisers to help the South Vietnamese government. The number of American military advisers in Vietnam increased from 900 in 1960 to 11,000 in 1962.

1964-1969 – In 1964, the Viet Cong, the communist guerrilla force, had 35,000 soldiers in South Vietnam. The United States sends more and more troops to fight the Viet Cong and the North Vietnamese, the number of American troops in Vietnam reaching 543,000 in April 1969. Anti-war sentiment in the United States grows stronger as the number of soldiers is increasing.

Aug 2, 1964 – Gulf of Tonkin – North Vietnamese fire on an American destroyer anchored in the Gulf of Tonkin. After US President Lyndon Johnson falsely claimed that there was a second attack on the destroyer, Congress passed the Gulf of Tonkin resolution, which authorizes large-scale American intervention in the Vietnam War. Johnson orders the bombing of northern Vietnam in retaliation for the attack on Tonkin.

Aug 5, 1964 – Johnson asks Congress for the power to go to war against the North Vietnamese and the Communists for violating the Geneva agreements against South Vietnam and Laos. The request was granted on August 7, 1964 in a joint resolution of the Congress.

Jan 30, 1968 – Têt offensive – The North Vietnamese launch a massive surprise attack during the Vietnamese New Year festival, called Tet. The attack affected 36 major cities in southern Vietnam. Both sides suffer heavy casualties, but the offensive shows that the war will not end quickly or easily. American public opinion against the war is increasing and the United States is beginning to reduce the number of troops in Vietnam.

Mar 16, 1968 – My Lai Massacre – About 400 women, children and elderly men are massacred by American forces in the village of My Lai in South Vietnam. Lt. William L. Calley Jr. was later brought to court martial for directing the raid and sentenced to life in prison for his role, but was released in 1974 when a federal court overturned the conviction. Calley is the only soldier ever convicted in connection with the event.

April 1970 – Invasion of Cambodia – US President Richard Nixon orders American and South Vietnamese troops to invade Cambodia’s border areas and destroy the supply centers set up by the North Vietnamese. The invasion sparked more anti-war protests, and on June 3, 1970, Nixon announced the completion of the troop withdrawal.

May 4, 1970 – National Guard units shoot at a group of protesters at Kent State University in Ohio. The shots kill four students and injure nine others. Anti-war protests and riots occurred on hundreds of other campuses throughout the month of May.

February 8, 1971 – Invasion of Laos – Under the orders of Nixon, American and South Vietnamese ground troops, with the support of B-52 bombers, invade southern Laos with the aim of stopping the North Vietnamese supply routes through the Laos to South Vietnam. This action is done without the consent of Congress and provokes more anti-war demonstrations in the United States.

January 27, 1973 – A cease-fire is concluded after the peace talks.

Mar 29, 1973 – The last American ground troops are leaving. Fighting resumes between North and South Vietnam, but the United States does not return.