Quick facts about the triple crown – CNN

April 12, 2020
Justify wins the Triple Crown

Justify, left, with jockey Mike Smith, crosses the finish line to win the 150th edition of the Belmont Stakes horse race on Saturday June 9, 2018 in Elmont, New York. Justify became the 13th thoroughbred to win the Triple Crown in horse racing, winning first in the Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes last month.

Justify wins the Triple Crown

Jockey Mike Smith celebrates after the 150th edition of the Belmont Stakes June 9 in Elmont, New York. Justify is now the 13th Triple Crown winner and the first since American Pharoah in 2015.

Justify wins the Triple Crown

WinStar Farm owner Kenny Troutt and his family celebrate Justify’s victory at the Belmont Stakes on June 9, 2018. WinStar is one of the owners of Justify, which has won all six races it has run this year.

Justify wins the Triple Crown

The team behind Justify poses with the new Triple Crown trophy after their horse won the Belmont Stakes and the Triple Crown on Saturday June 9 in Elmont, New York.

Justify wins the Triple Crown

Justify (# 7), ridden by jockey Mike Smith, leads the peloton in the first corner during the 143rd Preakness Stakes race at the Pimlico Race Course on May 19, 2018 in Baltimore.

Justify wins the Triple Crown

Justify, ridden by jockey Mike Smith, wins the Preakness Stakes at the Pimlico Race Course on May 19, 2018 in Baltimore.

Justify wins the Triple Crown

Justify is seen at the Pimlico Race Course on May 16, 2018 in Baltimore, three days before winning the Preakness Stakes.

Justify wins the Triple Crown

Kentucky Derby winner Justify is galloping in preparation for Preakness at the Pimlico Race Course on May 15, 2018 in Baltimore.

Justify wins the Triple Crown

Justify, with jockey Mike Smith, wins the 2018 Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on May 5, 2018 in Louisville, Kentucky.

Justify wins the Triple Crown

Justify’s saddle towel is dripping with water after the horse won the 144th Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on May 5, 2018 in Louisville, Kentucky.

Justify wins the Triple Crown

Justify, ridden by jockey Mike Smith, wins the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on May 5, 2018, in Louisville, Kentucky.

Justify wins the Triple Crown

Justify, the No. 7 horse, crosses the finish line with jockey Mike Smith to win the 144th Kentucky Derby Race at Churchill Downs May 5, 2018, in Louisville, Kentucky.

